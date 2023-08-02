Tom Daley marks his return to diving with some help from Troye Sivan

Tom Daley delighted fans over the weekend by announcing he is set to return to competitive diving.

He has his sights set on the Paris Olympics, where he again hopes to represent his country.

The 29-year-old posted a video on his YouTube channel explaining his decision. He thrilled fans a second time yesterday when he posted a short video of himself back in the pool and diving.

The accompanying soundtrack was Troye Sivan’s summer banger, “Rush”, which is an ode to queer partying and intimacy.

We can’t help admiring one gay icon showing some love for another. Check out the video below.

Returning to diving after two-year break

Daley made his Olympics debut, aged just 14, in 2008 in Beijing. He subsequently won bronze medals in 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio. Alongside diving partner Matty Lee, he won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform dive in 2020 in Tokyo.

After that win, he stepped back from diving and has not competed professionally since. However, he never said he was retiring and has been mulling his options. He has also taken time to extend his family. He and his husband Dustin Lance Black welcomed a second son, Phoenix Rose, in March of this year. Their first son, Robbie, was born in June 2018.

Daley says a recent trip to the Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, USA, with Robbie, made him decide to return to diving and try for one last Olympics.

“Paris 2024 is definitely a goal,” Daley said on YouTube.

“I’m not ready to be done and I don’t think I was ready to be done and hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life and especially when my son Robbie said ‘Pappa I want to see you dive at the Olympics’.”

He continued, “We had the best time at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum playing different games and at the end we went into a room to watch a video about what it means to be an athlete and see those inspirational journeys.

“I just wept; I couldn’t control myself, I hadn’t grieved diving.

“I hadn’t been doing it anymore and that I in theory had retired and couldn’t imagine going back to doing it again.

“Coming out of that museum something changed in me and that has lit a new flame and fire inside me to see where this goes.”