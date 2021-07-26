WATCH: The moment Tom Daley discovers he’s won Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee

Britain’s Tom Daley and diving partner Matty Lee have won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform dive in Tokyo. The pair narrowly beat China’s CAO Yuan and CHEN Aisen, who took silver. Russia’s Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev took bronze.
Daley, 27, and Lee, 23, scored 471.81 points: just 1.23 points ahead of China.
Here is their final dive, China’s final dive, and the moment when Daley and Lee realized they had won gold. (The video may not be available in your country yet…you’ll have to settle for the flipbook version below)
Here it is in images:
And here’s the emotional moment when they took the medal podium.
This was Daley’s fourth Olympic appearance. He made his Olympic debut 13 years ago at the age of just 14. He previously won bronze medals in 2012 (in London) and 2016 (in Rio).
“I can’t believe after all the years it’s finally happened,” Daley told the BBC reporter Nick Hope. Lee added, “I just have no words, it’s just amazing to share this with Tom.”
Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, posted: “No words! So so many tears! @TomDaley1994 you’re an OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Congratulations Tom and @MattyLee!”
Black also posted an adorable video to his Instagram stories of him reacting to Daley and Lee’s dive, which he watched with Daley’s mother, Debbie.
“I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion”
At a press conference after the pair’s win, Daley said he hopes his achievement would inspire other LGBT people and make them realize, “No matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone, and you can achieve anything. And there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you.”
“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”
“I feel very empowered by that because when I was younger I never thought I was going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was, and to be an Olympic champion now shows that you can achieve anything.
“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”
5 Comments
Jake123
Such an amazing achievement for LGBT+ in sports. He’s definitely an icon and a future legend.
GlobeTrotter
What does being gay have to do with being an Olympian? Congratulations to Tom Daley and all, but the identity politics is really wearing thin. You can’t watch the news or read an article nowadays without being confronted with everyone’s identity. How about just being a person, just celebrating yourself for being you? Who cares about sexuality or identity? Just treat others as you’d like to be treated. The only person interested in your sexuality is the person you sleep with, no one else cares or should care.
Let’s just all be human beings, and not a color, not a sexuality, not an identity and not a string of pronouns. Geez, no wonder mental health issues are at an all time high!
mailliw110
So Queerty is either not gay enough or too gay. Which is it?
GlobeTrotter
@mailliw110: What does Queerty have to do with any of this? I simply pointed out that it’s ridiculous to seek validation outside of one’s self. Take pride in your accomplishments, not in something you had no part in shaping, like skin color or sexuality.
People that do seek validation in identity invariably end up with a mental health crisis later on in life.
skeldare
Would love to but:
