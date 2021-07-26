WATCH: The moment Tom Daley discovers he’s won Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee

Britain’s Tom Daley and diving partner Matty Lee have won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform dive in Tokyo. The pair narrowly beat China’s CAO Yuan and CHEN Aisen, who took silver. Russia’s Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev took bronze.

Daley, 27, and Lee, 23, scored 471.81 points: just 1.23 points ahead of China.

Here is their final dive, China’s final dive, and the moment when Daley and Lee realized they had won gold. (The video may not be available in your country yet…you’ll have to settle for the flipbook version below)

Here it is in images:

(All images via NBC/YouTube) Better than nothing!

🇬🇧🥇 Here’s the moment Tom Daley and Matty Lee realised they had won gold for #TeamGB. 🙌 Amazing scenes!#bbcolympics #tokyo2020 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 26, 2021



And here’s the emotional moment when they took the medal podium.

This was Daley’s fourth Olympic appearance. He made his Olympic debut 13 years ago at the age of just 14. He previously won bronze medals in 2012 (in London) and 2016 (in Rio).

“I can’t believe after all the years it’s finally happened,” Daley told the BBC reporter Nick Hope. Lee added, “I just have no words, it’s just amazing to share this with Tom.”

Related: Tom Daley addresses age gap with husband Dustin Lance Black… and how to deal with haters

Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, posted: “No words! So so many tears! @TomDaley1994 you’re an OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Congratulations Tom and @MattyLee!”

No words! So so many tears! @TomDaley1994 you’re an OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Congratulations Tom and @MattyLee! — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2021

Black also posted an adorable video to his Instagram stories of him reacting to Daley and Lee’s dive, which he watched with Daley’s mother, Debbie.

“I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion”

At a press conference after the pair’s win, Daley said he hopes his achievement would inspire other LGBT people and make them realize, “No matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone, and you can achieve anything. And there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you.”

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”

“I feel very empowered by that because when I was younger I never thought I was going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was, and to be an Olympic champion now shows that you can achieve anything.

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.” Gold medal winner Tom Daley says he hopes his performance will inspire young LGBT people to realise “you can achieve anything”. Read more: https://t.co/9b5sr5kcZe pic.twitter.com/XCFyZR5S7A — LBC (@LBC) July 26, 2021

Related: Tom Daley achieves record-breaking win – and his son’s reaction is priceless