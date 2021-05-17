Tom Daley achieves record-breaking win – and his son’s reaction is priceless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)



Tom Daley is having one of the best years of his competitive life. Earlier this month, the British diver won two gold medals at the World Cup in Japan.

On Saturday, Daley, 26, and his diving partner, Matthew Lee, 23, took gold at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary Turning in a series of near-flawless jumps in the 10m synchronized dive, they scored 477.57 points.

This was a personal best for Daley and a British record for a diving duo.

Unsurprisingly, Daley was over the moon at his performance, which bodes well for his participation in the Olympics in Japan this summer.

However, on Instagram, he revealed that what really made his day was his husband, Dustin Lance Black, filming their son’s reaction.

“Really happy with today’s performance! Gold medal, personal best and a British record,” said Daley.

“But the best thing from the day was the video that [Dustin Lance Black] sent me! Swipe to see how excited Robbie was! My heart literally melts!”

Daley married screenwriter and producer Dustin Lance Black in 2017, after posting a coming out video in 2013. The men welcomed their son, Robbie, to the world in June 2018.

Besides the gold medal with Lee, Daley also took silver in the 10m men’s solo dive on Sunday. Although he missed out on gold (which he won in 2016), one of his dives in the event earned him his highest ever score.

He told BBC Sport that his win with Lee was particularly satisfying.

“We’re absolutely delighted. That was a score which would have actually won the Chinese nationals this week, which is a good sign ahead of the Olympics and I feel we can still make improvements before Tokyo.”

