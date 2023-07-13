Colorado’s gay Governor comes out… as a massive Taylor Swift fan

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Taylor Swift (Photo: US Gov/Shutterstock)

Jared Polis, the out-gay Governor of Colorado, has seen one of his social media posts go viral this week. He wrote an open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour touching down in Denver.

Not only did the letter pay tribute to the singer, but Polis also declared himself a big Swift fan. He even managed to slip in several of the titles of her songs within the text.

“Welcome to Denver, it’s been waiting for you!” he began.

@taylorswift13, I had to Speak Now, and I couldn't help but write to you leading up to your exciting weekend in Denver! I hope you enjoy Colorado as much as we do! pic.twitter.com/YFmkUjXzhI — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 10, 2023

“I’m confident 140,000+ concert goers will look back and say your concert was The Best Day, straight out of Their Wildest Dreams. They will spend the whole night dancing like they’re 22 and afterwards they will all say Taylor Come Back…Be Here in Denver again soon,” Polis said.

“Hits Different”

He went on to praise her recent re-recording of past albums.

“We are so proud of your journey to own your music, and the excitement surrounding your most recent re-record reminds us all that Scooter Braun Should’ve Said No.”

He also offered advice to those attending Swift’s concerts. This included:

“Focus on having fun! Remember stressin’ and obsessin ‘about someone else is no fun.”

“Stay Stay Stay hydrated!”

“Dress to impress! I’m confident all of your outfits will be Bejeweled, but bring a Cardigan to be prepared for unpredictable Colorado Midnight Rain.”

“Bring ear protection. You might be seeing the loudest woman this town has ever seen.”

“Get home safety! We don’t want anyone looking back saying I Did Something Bad last night.”

“Have a designated driver, ride share, It’s Nice to Have a Friend as a walking buddy, or use local public transit as your Getaway Car.”

“We don’t want Champagne Problems– Remember it Hits Different at 5,280 feet of altitude.”

Polis ended by saying, “Swifties young and old will feel Enchanted while listening to 17 years of music live! Long Story Short, This Is Me Trying to say if anyone is excited for your back-to-back nights in Denver, it’s ME!”

The post has notched up over 22,000 likes on Instagram and hundreds of comments. Although a few people blasted the letter as embarrassing coming from an elected official, most said it was just the right side of corny to be sweet.

“I love all the people who are unable to take a second to have a good laugh at something 🙄. Y’all NEED TO CALM DOWN!” was one well-liked comment in the replies.

Taylor Swift Days in Minnesota

Polis is not the first lawmaker to praise Swift as she crosses the US with her tour. Last month, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared two “Taylor Swift Days” to commemorate her concerts there. He also managed to squeeze a few song titles in to his proclamation.

After a little bit of convincing, Afton’s come around and is proud to celebrate Taylor Swift Day in Minnesota. https://t.co/CrAHb1eTwY pic.twitter.com/ihZHLwI0fm — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 23, 2023

Taylor Swift plays Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, on July 14th and 15th.