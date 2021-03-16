Court smacks down ex-gay preacher, rules Vimeo can ban his videos

A federal appeals court has ruled against self-described “former homosexual” minister James Domen, the pastor of Church United in Southern California. Domen had sued the popular video hosting site Vimeo for flagging and removing his videos which promoted conversion therapy.
The Blaze reports that the appeals court made its ruling based on Section 230, a provision in the law that prevents liabilities by tech companies for hosting content from outside parties on their websites.
In 2018, Domen had his videos promoting what he calls “sexual orientation change efforts,” or SOCE–another name for conversation therapy–deleted by the site for violating terms of use. Vimeo has banned all videos promoting conversion therapy, deeming them harmful for viewers. Vimeo had previously flagged the videos and sent a warning to Domen that they violated website standards, which he ignored. The website then responded by deleting Domen’s account, as well as more than 100 videos.
Domen then sued, though he lost his case in January 2020. His loss in appeals court is just the latest blow to a career of already dubious distinction. On his website, Domen features images of himself with NFL player Tim Tebow and former Vice President Mike Pence. He also features a clip from an episode of The 700 Club of him detailing his struggle to accept his homosexuality and his claims that SOCE/conversion therapy allowed him to become straight by seeking and reveling in groups of masculine men.
Somehow, we’re skeptical.
4 Comments
Chrisk
Yawn. Minister, Pastor, the 700 club. Yeah, the creator of the whole Universe which is billions of light years in size really cares what you do with your dick.
I get it that religion is the main reason for this. That’s why you’ll never see Atheist’s that are ex gay. At least he’s predictable. Of course they all are.
Erik
There is no shortage of atheists who are homophobic though. They either defend the anti-gay interpretations of the Bible, and vilify anyone who refutes those interpretations, or they invoke philosophy or science to justify homophobia.
Cam
@Erik
I’ve never seen an organization of Atheists’ pushing for anti-LGBTQ laws.
Donston
If you’re really into masculine guys won’t being around them make you want them even more, or does it just reveal how annoying and basic so many of these “masculine men” are?
We keep seeing this “conversion therapy” and “ex-gay” stuff primarily because a lot of people don’t know how to properly handle their traumas and f-ed up egos. A lot of folks think embracing a “queer lifestyle” or a gay/queer identity will cure their depression, mental illness, self-loathing, inferiority complexes, feelings of worthlessness. When that doesn’t work they go another direction. And then there’s people who can’t handle their sexual/gender fluidity, the contradictions in their sexuality, their masculine insecurities, where they are in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. So, they blame it all in the “gays”, as if they’re responsible for all their traumas and issues and dimensions and insecurities.
I’ve said it many times, but I don’t care how people live their lives. Once you start promoting hate and prejudice and you lean on the backs of religion to support it, you reveal yourself to be as fragile and weak-minded as you’ve ever been.