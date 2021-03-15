“Ex-gay” Milo Yiannopolous–one of the worst people ever–just got even worse

Someone open a clinic for nausea.
Desperate right-wing provocateur, and newly-proclaimed “ex-gay” Milo Yiannopolous, perhaps because of diminishing career returns, has just announced his latest venture: a conversion therapy clinic aimed at curing LGBTQ people of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The New York Post reports that Yiannopolous revealed the announcement during a new interview, in which he described the “reparative therapy” facility “to help other people go through the same journey that I’m on myself.” He added that he has planned a Florida location for the clinic.
Yiannopolus then added that he’s adopted a life of celibacy. While not heterosexual, he says he now refuses to indulge his same-sex desires, even though he’s married to a man. He also said that the term “ex-gay” is meant to be inflammatory.
“‘Ex-gay’ is a silly expression but it has the virtues of slotting into a print headline neatly and absolutely enraging the opposition. Celibacy is a modest and achievable middle-term goal; naturally, in the end, my aspiration would be to take it all the way,” he said.
“This has been the easiest thing to raise money for that I’ve ever done.” he added. “There is an enormous demand for this among people who believe they’ve been led astray by — it sounds silly to call it this — but you know, the gay establishment.”
“I think part of that is the resurgence of religious, socially conservative, kind of reactionary politics among noisy young conservatives,” he further speculated. He also claims to have had numerous applicants to the program already. He also dismissed any thought that the program could cause any permanent harm, particularly in youth.
“For those people to suggest that reparative therapy is somehow damaging to people’s self-esteem, is so laughably preposterous, I don’t take it seriously,” Yiannopolus said.
Why are we not surprised?
Conversion therapy is the widely-discredited treatment to “cure” or change a queer person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Both the American Medical Association and American Psychological Association have dismissed the practice as both ineffective and extremely harmful for the patient. Accordingly, an increasing number of states have banned the practice outright.
Milo Yiannopolus has tried to make a career out of pandering to far-right interests, trying to market himself as a conservative commentator. Like the conversion therapy he now espouses, he’s been widely discredited as a writer, commentator and revealed as a puppet of White Supremacist and former Breitbart editor, Steve Bannon. An investigation in 2017 revealed that Bannon had hired Yiannopolus specifically as a gay man who could be above reproach in peddling far-right, White Supremacist ideology, and that Yiannopolus had multiple ghost writers to pen his articles and Alt-Right manifesto.
10 Comments
Cam
And he’ll be charging for it.
The guy’s broke and desperate and needs anything to make some money.
If this doesn’t pay out, next year he’ll probably get ordained and try to start a church to line his pockets.
Jerrspero
Actually, that would have been preferable. Fleece the Xian sheep, not vulnerable kids dealing with homophobia. It’s pretty clear Milo hates himself. He needs to get counseling, because right now he’s just a toxic asshole.
James (controversial2019)
Can Biden not ban conversion therapy across the entire country? Make it illegal?
They’re looking to make it illegal here, but then they won’t commit to a date so whether they do, is another point entirely. But it needs to be. Just like countries around the world have made it illegal for FGM to take place, they need to make it illegal for conversion therapy to take place.
WSnyder
The President does not have the power to make anything ‘illegal’, that power is left to the U.S. Congress. It is also unlikely that a national ban on ‘Conversion’ therapy could be done, although several states have banned it themselves. The sad truth is that Medical ‘quackery’ is in some form or another, just the way a ‘Healer’ promotes their practice with the help of lawyers to stay within the confines of Federal or State law. Advertise it one way it’s illegal, but change the description [still doing the same thing] and it’s legal. Only exhaustive investigations could compile evidence of actually wrong-doing, or lawsuits from (ex) clients in civil court might bring the Healer and his/her practice down.
BaltoSteve
While he can’t ban it outright, can he make an executive order that would prohibit the use of federal money to pay for it?
ptn2719
No doubt Florida was chosen so as to be close to his patron saint, Donald Trump…like, seriously, can’t he get deported to somewhere without internet access??
jjose712
The problem he has is nobody really cares.
In fact it would be fantastic if he wasn’t gay, but i doubt straights want him either
BaltoSteve
First, of course Florida. Secondly, we need to pressure our national representatives to push for a federal mandate.
Donston
The funny thing is that he’s completely misguided when it comes to what “conversion therapy” is promoted as being. The point isn’t just abstinence but to be “cured” and to want to be in a hetero commitment. Also, it seems as if he’s going to stay in his same-sex marriage and continue living with his husband. His whole thing has always been and continues to be scam the “Conservatives” and troll the “Liberals”.
The dude is irrevocably damaged. Likely abused, bullied and shamed at a young age and has been dealing with megalomania, insecurities, mental health struggles, internal phobias, maybe fluidity/contradictions ever since. While of course y’all (the media) gave him a platform and will continue to do so because you like the clicks and comments.
Also, I know Milo is an extreme example, but he is still an example of why we need to stop being identity obsessed and identity pushing. And we need to stop being so concerned with other people’s sex lives, dimensions, or identities. People will always use these things how they want to use them.
LumpyPillows
Milo is one self-absorbed, nasty piece of work. He went super flamboyant for the attention and money, and now he is doing a 180 since that charade has played out. It’s all a game. What we do know is old Milo is just an aging queen who just can’t bare to be fading away.