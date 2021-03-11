Gay Twitter rejoices over Milo Yiannopoulos announcing he’s no longer gay

Right-wing troll Milo Yinnopoulos crawled out from obscurity this week to declare that he now identifies as “ex-gay” and nobody is more happy about it than Gay Twitter.

“I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle,” Yinnopoulos told the very Christian and very homophobic LifeSiteNews. “Who is? Who could be?”

“[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”

Yinnopoulos went on to say that his husband “has been demoted to housemate,” which “hasn’t been easy” but it “could be worse for him, I guess.”

Now, here’s what the gays on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

i'm so glad Milo Yiannopoulos is no longer gay. he really cramped our style tbh — ??? ???? (@jenivescomedian) March 11, 2021

as a massive homosexual, i for one am glad our people are no longer affiliated with milo yiannopoulos https://t.co/ACLVe2v7Jl — tranny demon hacker (@beka_valentine) March 10, 2021

milo yiannopoulos is doing a reverse kevin spacey — cocainehitler (@hitlerdykee) March 10, 2021

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos now claims to be “ex-gay” and, as a gay man, I for one am ex-haling a sigh of relief. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 10, 2021

Milo Yiannopoulos has come out as an “ex-gay” so I’m very much looking forward to my dad hearing about him for the first time ever and sharing an article about it. — Fat Vanilla Ice (@hobbsisme) March 10, 2021

Milo Yiannopoulos now claiming to be “ex-gay" is a good thing. He gives gays a bad name. He can now assert he's just an asshole. — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) March 10, 2021

milo yiannopoulos is the first man to ragequit a sexual orientation — liminal space force (@make_it_snow) March 10, 2021

i really hope this milo yiannopoulos situation works out well — ?????????? (@sabrina_verita) March 10, 2021

In a new grift, fascist MAGA lunatic Milo Yiannopoulos says he’s an “ex-gay” which that’s not how it works since it’s not a choice, I would know because I’m gay. It’s yet another way for this piece of shit to get loathsome hateful creatures to give him money. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 10, 2021

Thank God Milo Yiannopoulos is coming out as an "ex gay".

We never wanted him on our team.

Sorry heterosexuals he is all yours now. — MikeisbusyMN ????? (@MikeisbusyMN) March 10, 2021

Milo Yiannopoulos converting straight just made me heterophobic — gnome (@gnomechomskyy) March 10, 2021

The gays have successfully bullied Milo Yiannopoulos into being straight and I love that for us. — Lana Del Gay ?????? (@McClellandShane) March 10, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.