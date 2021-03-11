hallelujah

Gay Twitter rejoices over Milo Yiannopoulos announcing he’s no longer gay

By

Milo Yiannopoulos, Australia

Right-wing troll Milo Yinnopoulos crawled out from obscurity this week to declare that he now identifies as “ex-gay” and nobody is more happy about it than Gay Twitter.

“I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle,” Yinnopoulos told the very Christian and very homophobic LifeSiteNews. “Who is? Who could be?”

“[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”

Yinnopoulos went on to say that his husband “has been demoted to housemate,” which “hasn’t been easy” but it “could be worse for him, I guess.”

Now, here’s what the gays on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.