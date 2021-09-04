Dancer and activist Zackery Torres on finding purpose in and out of the studio

Name: Zackery Torres, 22 Years Young

Occupation: Professional Dancer/Author/Advocate/PR Specialist

City: Los Angeles, CA

Favorite Gym: The dance studio

Do you have a favorite exercise playlist?

I really enjoy working out to podcasts. Some people have told me this is slightly concerning, but for some reason it takes my mind off of the workout itself and allows me to escape and find my flow.

What’s the best food to eat prior to a workout?

I definitely cannot work out on an empty stomach, but being too full is never good. I often stick to something light and have something from the major food groups. Sometimes it’s avocado toast with an egg on top, or a hardboiled egg in a salad. I also try to give myself a solid hour after eating before diving into the workout.

What’s the best outfit for working out?

Whatever, I feel cute in that day. It is nearly impossible to work out if you don’t feel good about yourself. For me, some days it’s a baggy t-shirt and sweatpants and others it is a sports bra and shorts.

How do you balance staying in shape and having fun?

Without having fun, you will burn out. I have been training for over a decade now and have experienced severe burnout many times. The last couple of years I feel like I really started to understand what it means to balance your life and let yourself break when you need it. Now a more specific answer is that I motivate myself to go on runs knowing that I will let myself have a leisure walk afterward. Walking is one of my favorite things to do.

What’s a basic, if useful, workout tip you can offer?

Feed and hydrate yourself before and after. There is no way you can expect your body to work for you if you do not give it what it needs to function.

How do you keep your clients motivated?

Whenever I train people and/or teach dance, I remind people that it is their choice to be there. It often helps them realize why they are doing what they are doing. By connecting to the why they can get through the what.

You’re a lifelong dance enthusiast. How does dancing help you stay prepared?

Pursuing a dance career is not easy. It is not secure, it is not physically easy, and if you don’t train mentally as well, you are screwed. I think the biggest lesson dance has taught me is to take matters into my own hands and remain accountable. Because of this, I feel even more prepared for my endeavors outside of the dance industry.

You’ve also spoken on social media about learning to re-embrace your body post-transition. How has your approach to fitness changed?