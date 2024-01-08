David Archuleta bulks up, Jeremy Allen White’s underwear show continues, Madonna’s unexpected rap collab

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

GOLDEN GAYS: Check out all the queerest moments from the 81st annual Golden Globes. [Queerty]

AT THE COPA: Barry Manilow opened up about playing gay bathhouses with Bette Midler during the early days of his career while living a closeted life. [People]

YOU’RE A WINNER BABY: RuPaul continued his streak as the most-awarded host in Emmys history after he picked up his 8th win for RuPaul’s Drag Race at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. [Variety]

IDOL BODY: David Archuleta’s transformation into a gym bro continued as his latest shirtless selfie showed off his fitness gains.

David Archuleta looks great in new photo. pic.twitter.com/EE401A6ZnH — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 4, 2024

BREAK FREE: Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande discussed hitting rock bottom and how much his life has changed for the better since getting sober over six years ago. [Us Weekly]

SPEAKING HIS TRUTH: 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm finally addressed rumors after many have been speculating about his sexuality. [Screen Rant]

MOTHER MONSTER: Oscar winner Charlize Theron voiced her support for the LGBTQ+ community while speaking to the queens during her stint a guest judge on the season 16 premiere of Drag Race.

"It's very affirming, as an artist, when our allies share the message of love that we bring when we do this." ? Drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community are facing threats to their rights across the country. Learn more at https://t.co/a2mwfUc3h8 pic.twitter.com/cI4MSgB0Bv — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 6, 2024

PUBLIC ENEMY NO. 1: Madonna found herself getting unexpected support from legendary rapper Chuck D as the Public Enemy frontman defended the Queen of Pop from ageist online trolls. [Billboard]

QUEER EYE FOR THE HOST DRAMA: Even as Queer Eye took home its sixth Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, the ongoing chaos between co-hosts Bobby Berk and Tan France continued to rear its petty head. [The Tab]

THE MUSCLE BEAR: Just in case you didn’t get enough of Jeremy Allen White’s tighty-whities onslaught, Calvin Klein dropped behind-the-scenes footage of the 32-year-old in all his underwear glory. Yes, Chef!

wish you were here? behind-the-scenes with Jeremy Allen White. pic.twitter.com/oZqlIBqj6h — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) January 6, 2024

