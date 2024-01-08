David Archuleta bulks up, Jeremy Allen White’s underwear show continues, Madonna’s unexpected rap collab

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
GOLDEN GAYS: Check out all the queerest moments from the 81st annual Golden Globes. [Queerty]
AT THE COPA: Barry Manilow opened up about playing gay bathhouses with Bette Midler during the early days of his career while living a closeted life. [People]
YOU’RE A WINNER BABY: RuPaul continued his streak as the most-awarded host in Emmys history after he picked up his 8th win for RuPaul’s Drag Race at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. [Variety]
IDOL BODY: David Archuleta’s transformation into a gym bro continued as his latest shirtless selfie showed off his fitness gains.
BREAK FREE: Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande discussed hitting rock bottom and how much his life has changed for the better since getting sober over six years ago. [Us Weekly]
SPEAKING HIS TRUTH: 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm finally addressed rumors after many have been speculating about his sexuality. [Screen Rant]
MOTHER MONSTER: Oscar winner Charlize Theron voiced her support for the LGBTQ+ community while speaking to the queens during her stint a guest judge on the season 16 premiere of Drag Race.
PUBLIC ENEMY NO. 1: Madonna found herself getting unexpected support from legendary rapper Chuck D as the Public Enemy frontman defended the Queen of Pop from ageist online trolls. [Billboard]
QUEER EYE FOR THE HOST DRAMA: Even as Queer Eye took home its sixth Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, the ongoing chaos between co-hosts Bobby Berk and Tan France continued to rear its petty head. [The Tab]
THE MUSCLE BEAR: Just in case you didn’t get enough of Jeremy Allen White’s tighty-whities onslaught, Calvin Klein dropped behind-the-scenes footage of the 32-year-old in all his underwear glory. Yes, Chef!
2 Comments
dbmcvey
Before anyone says anything, WE knew Barry Manilow was gay but the vast majority of heterosexual women and girls at the time did not.
Pietro D
Jermey Allen White’s 2nd Fabulous Year…… Not the greatest looking dude in Show Biz but a talented bloke with a killer body! The body’s not up for debate!