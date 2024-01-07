David Archuleta serves arm, Colman Domingo goes for the bronze & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets & on the streets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Lenny Kravitz’s shirtless blazer slay, Dan Levy‘s elevated cardigan casual turn-up, Queen Meryl’s LBD eleganza or the latest Ru girls taking over the NYC skyline, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…