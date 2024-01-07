David Archuleta serves arm, Colman Domingo goes for the bronze & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets & on the streets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Lenny Kravitz’s shirtless blazer slay, Dan Levy‘s elevated cardigan casual turn-up, Queen Meryl’s LBD eleganza or the latest Ru girls taking over the NYC skyline, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Colman Domingo
Colman shined in this monochromatic bronze ensemble with matching tassels on his shoes at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
Dan Levy and Evan Ross Katz
Dan kept it casual but oh so chic with his sophisticated cardigan and high waisted denim at a screening of Good Grief in NYC alongside journalist and pop culture trendsetter Evan Ross Katz.
Lenny Kravitz
Kravitz destroyed the red carpet rocking white shoes after Labor Day and his trademark shirtless/leather pants ensemble at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
David Hernandez and Eric Orellana
David Hernandez and celebrity hair guru Eric Orellana were serving Blue Steel at a comedy gala at the Hollywood Improv.
Barry Keoghan
The Saltburn stud was giving off all the GQ vibes with this Louis Vuitton serve at the opening of the fashion house’s West Hollywood pop-up shop.
Billie Eilish
Billie knocked it out of the park with her hipster schoolgirl chic at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper
And just like that …we have our gay Sex and the City spinoff! The boys were having too much fun in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
Cara Delevigne
Cara brought the drama while on a casual coffee run in NYC. Just kidding! She was snapped while in between filming an episode of American Horror Story on the streets of Manhattan.
Robert Sepulveda Jr.
The star of the 2016 Logo gay romance reality series Finding Prince Charming was a vision in white at a comedy gala at the Hollywood Improv.
Lily Gladstone
The Killers of the Flower Moon star dazzled in this sparkling emerald number at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
Morgan Spector
The Gilded Age daddy brought the sass with his loose bow on his all black ensemble at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards .
Todd Haynes & Charles Melton
Out May December director Todd Haynes kept it classic in a navy suit, while the film’s star Charles Melton went for a dynamic leather double-breasted suit at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
Corey O’Brien
Queer TikTok star Corey O’Brien was a satin sensation at the premiere of his new show at the Hollywood Improv.
Season 16 cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Ru girls were beat for the gawds and in an Empire State of mind at the top of Empire State Building.
Robert Downey Jr.
The former Brat Packer was pretty in pink at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
Franz Rogowski
After killing it as Ben Whishaw’s unfaithful husband in Passages, Franz slayed the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
David Archuleta
Archuleta made sure to show off his gym gains in his black and silver performance getup at the Rose Parade in Pasadena.
Post Malone
While performing at his New Year’s Eve show in Vegas, Post Malone proved LGBTQ+ allies can rock a crop top and short shorts too.
Christian Aguilera
Xtina looking flawless and ageless at the launch of her Las Vegas residency.
Meryl Streep
Mamma Meryl casting spells while sashaying down the red carpet in this flowing black frock and gold heels at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
