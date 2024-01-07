slays, serves & stuns

David Archuleta serves arm, Colman Domingo goes for the bronze & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
looks of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets & on the streets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Lenny Kravitz’s shirtless blazer slay, Dan Levy‘s elevated cardigan casual turn-up, Queen Meryl’s LBD eleganza or the latest Ru girls taking over the NYC skyline, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

View Full Post

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman shined in this monochromatic bronze ensemble with matching tassels on his shoes at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

View Full Post

Dan Levy and Evan Ross Katz

Dan Levy and Evan Ross Katz

Dan kept it casual but oh so chic with his sophisticated cardigan and high waisted denim at a screening of Good Grief in NYC alongside journalist and pop culture trendsetter Evan Ross Katz.

View Full Post

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz destroyed the red carpet rocking white shoes after Labor Day and his trademark shirtless/leather pants ensemble at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

View Full Post

David Hernandez and Eric Orellana

David Hernandez

David Hernandez and celebrity hair guru Eric Orellana were serving Blue Steel at a comedy gala at the Hollywood Improv.

View Full Post

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

The Saltburn stud was giving off all the GQ vibes with this Louis Vuitton serve at the opening of the fashion house’s West Hollywood pop-up shop.

View Full Post

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie knocked it out of the park with her hipster schoolgirl chic at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

View Full Post

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper 

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper

And just like that …we have our gay Sex and the City spinoff! The boys were having too much fun in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

View Full Post

Cara Delevigne

Cara Delevigne

Cara brought the drama while on a casual coffee run in NYC. Just kidding! She was snapped while in between filming an episode of American Horror Story on the streets of Manhattan.

View Full Post

Robert Sepulveda Jr.

Robert Sepulveda Jr.

The star of the 2016 Logo gay romance reality series Finding Prince Charming was a vision in white at a comedy gala at the Hollywood Improv.

View Full Post

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone

The Killers of the Flower Moon star dazzled in this sparkling emerald number at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

View Full Post

Morgan Spector

Morgan Spector

The Gilded Age daddy brought the sass with his loose bow on his all black ensemble at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards .

View Full Post

Todd Haynes & Charles Melton

Todd Haynes & Charles Melton

Out May December director Todd Haynes kept it classic in a navy suit, while the film’s star Charles Melton went for a dynamic leather double-breasted suit at the  New York Film Critics Circle Awards. 

View Full Post

Corey O’Brien

Corey O'Brien

Queer TikTok star Corey O’Brien was a satin sensation at the premiere of his new show at the Hollywood Improv.

View Full Post

Season 16 cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Drag Race

The Ru girls were beat for the gawds and in an Empire State of mind at the top of Empire State Building.

View Full Post

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

The former Brat Packer was pretty in pink at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

View Full Post

Franz Rogowski

Franz Rogowski

After killing it as Ben Whishaw’s unfaithful husband in Passages, Franz slayed the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

View Full Post

David Archuleta

David Archuleta
credit: Instagram (@davidarchie)

Archuleta made sure to show off his gym gains in his black and silver performance getup at the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

View Full Post

Post Malone

Post Malone

While performing at his New Year’s Eve show in Vegas, Post Malone proved LGBTQ+ allies can rock a crop top and short shorts too.

View Full Post

Christian Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

Xtina looking flawless and ageless at the launch of her Las Vegas residency.

View Full Post

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

Mamma Meryl casting spells while sashaying down the red carpet in this flowing black frock and gold heels at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Related:

Pedro Pascal & Paul Mescal lay it on thicc in a short shorts battle that’s got legs for days

Category is: Fashion thigh master of the zaddy universe!

Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated