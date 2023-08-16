David Archuleta hilariously sets the record straight on that fake viral TikTok first-date story

If you’re going to talk about dating David Archuleta, make sure you’re telling the truth. Otherwise, this crush ain’t going nowhere!

The recently out singer has taken TikTok by storm, sharing new music, thirst-worthy gym clips, and some queer sassiness with his 1 million followers. That’s why he had to weigh in when a gay-on-the-street interview went viral seemingly recounting a terrible first date with the former American Idol and The Masked Singer contestant.

The thing is… the two have never met!

It all started when TikTok creator Emma Wahlburger shared a video interviewing fellow TikToker Noel Doherty about the worst date he’s ever been on.

Doherty (wearing a Chromatica shirt, no less) talked about getting coffee with a former reality show singer who “got second place and the guy that he lost to had the same first name as him.” The unnamed celeb played guitar for him unprompted, asked for feet pics, and his coffee order was “8 pumps of caramel in one cold brew with two packs of sugar.” Oh brother.

Thankfully, Archuleta took it in stride. He set the record straight in a post captioned, “K i died when someone showed this to me so let me add some commentary.” It’s already received over 4.5 million views.

Watch.

@davidarchie K i died when someone showed this to me so let me add some commentary ♬ original sound – David Archuleta

OK, so first things first: he would never play guitar in public.

“My guitar skills are like Ariana Grande deciding to do a WWE match suddenly in a coffee shop,” he joked, adding that it’s “something that I’m so self-conscious about.” You’d also be hard pressed to hear about his experience as a musician on a first date, as he is just “too shy about that.” Aw!

Furthermore, there’s no way Doherty could have grabbed a cup of java with Archuleta, considering he grew up Mormon. “I was extremely religious up until last year, so coffee dates [were] not something I ever did,” the singer explained, adding that he’s also a bitter, cold-brew type of guy. Same, tbh.

Archie also has no shame about coming in second place –– either time. “There was like 100,000 people that auditioned for that season of American Idol,” he said. “I was thrilled that I made it to the top-2 … like, that was a really big moment of believing in myself.”

And if you were wondering, he’s got nothing but love for first-place winner David Cook. “[He’s] my homie, we went golfing together and he still checks on me,” Archuleta said.

As for the most heinous allegations, rest assured that Archuleta “would not ask for feet pics” from a suitor. “I don’t ask for pics, other than your face, when I’m meeting you,” he said. “I’ll save the rest for when I get to know you and desire more. But I’ve got to know what’s on the inside first.” (Though he joked, “You can show me your feet after all of that good stuff.”)

It seems the singer’s biggest reason for responding to the fake story was making sure “people don’t think [he’s] that kind of first date.” And we give him props for replying in a way that’s both classy and funny.

On top of that, he’s also provided an earnest play-by-play of what to expect from a first date. As for who should apply within? “I have a different type [than the guy in the video],” Archuleta said. “You will tend to see me with more Hispanic, Latino-type folk. That’s just my type, my roots.”

Doherty has yet to respond, but fans showed support for Archuleta and how he handled the situation in the comments.

Most importantly, they knew it had to be a joke because who TF would take their coffee with that much sugar?!

Watch the video for Archuleta’s latest single “I’m Yours” below.