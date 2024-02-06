David Archuleta’s beautiful version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” has us wrecked all over again

David Archuleta (Photo: Shutterstock)

The headline-grabbing performance at this year’s Grammys came from none other than Tracy Chapman.

The iconic singer-songwriter, 59, teamed up with Luke Combs to perform “Fast Car” at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It was Chapman’s breakout hit in 1988. Last year, Combs’ cover took the song to number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

It was Chapman’s first public appearance since 2020, surprising and delighting the Grammys audience. She had not been listed as an official performer beforehand.

Chapman performed “Fast Car” solo at the Grammys in 1989, the year before 33-year-old Combs was born.

Full performance of Fast Car by Tracy Chapman with Luke Combs at the Grammys.



Her smile at the beginning is the best. pic.twitter.com/Eo8aw15Snf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 5, 2024

Young or old, Chapman’s original song has a special place in the hearts of many. It’s also beloved by many LGBTQ+ people, given its theme about escaping a challenging home life and yearning for something better.

It’s no surprise to learn that it’s a favorite song for American Idol alum David Archuleta. Raised a Mormon in Utah, Archuleta’s own struggles to embrace his sexuality are well known.

On Monday, inspired by the Grammys, he posted a video of himself singing “Fast Car” to Instagram.

“This song’s been on my mind since last night’s #Grammys ❤️ One of my all-time favorites,” Archuleta said in an accompanying caption.

Fans were impressed with many urging him to record a cover a.s.a.p.

The Grammy performance of “Fast Car” has reignited interest in both the song and Tracy Chapman.

Yesterday, Chapman’s “Fast Car” rose to the top of the iTunes streaming chart. Chapman’s debut, self-titled album, also saw a significant iTunes boost.

Watch Chapman’s original 1988 music video for “Fast Car”:

Next up, David Archuleta will be a special guest at the 2024 Queerties Awards on March 12, where he’s slated to present and deliver a special performance. He’ll be on stage alongside our host, Jinkx Monsoon, and none other than his American Idol supporter Paula Abdul, on hand to receive the honorary “Straight Up Ally” award.

You can vote for Archuleta’s “Afraid To Love” in the Music Video category—as well as all your other LGBTQ+ favorites—every day between now and February 22!