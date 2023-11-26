WATCH: David Archuleta pays a tearful, beautiful tribute to George Michael

David Archuleta talks about George Michael at Project Angel Food (Photo: Project Angel Food)

Singer David Archuleta paid a moving and emotional tribute to the late George Michael this past week.

Archuleta took part in a ceremony to unveil a George Michael angel star outside Project Angel Food in Los Angeles. The nonprofit was launched in 1989 to prepare and deliver nutritious meals to people living with HIV. It has since expanded to help those with other critical illnesses. It has delivered over 17 million meals since its launch.

In April 1998, George Michael was famously arrested for cruising for sex at a public toilet in LA. He was subsequently ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service. The British singer wanted to undertake it at Project Angel Food.

He began his stint with them just before Thanksgiving in 1998. However, within hours, news had leaked that he was working in the kitchen.

Media descended upon Project Angel Food, prompting Michael to give a press conference outside and highlighting the life-saving work the organization did.

Only after Michael died on Christmas Day 2016 did Project Angel Food reveal the extent of his contribution to the charity. He donated $25,000 every year, to the tune of around $500,000 in total.

Project Angel Food proudly dedicated a star on its esteemed Path of Angels to the late George Michael on Monday. There were many fans, staff, volunteers and media in attendance to witness the wonderous moment.



📸: @CrusePhoto pic.twitter.com/JhXaIX06jF — ProjAngelFood (@ProjAngelFood) November 21, 2023

Path of angels

Project Angel Food unveiled the star-shaped plaque to Michael on its ‘path of angels’, outside its headquarters.

CEO Richard Ayoub said, “In 1993, during the height of the AIDS crisis, George made his initial donation to Project Angel Food. His consistent support included a substantial annual financial contribution of $25,000 and numerous acts of kindness, such as volunteering in the kitchen and donating a Mercedes for auction to raise additional funds.”

CEO Richard Ayoub, K-EARTH 101’s Lisa Stanley and David Archuleta (Photo: Project Angel Food)

Archuleta also appeared at the ceremony. He spoke of how inspired he had been by George Michael.

“George Michael shattered barriers and defied stereotypes. His honesty became a beacon of hope for countless members of our community yearning for acceptance in a society that often dictated our identities for us.”

(Photo: Project Angel Food)

He then became emotional talking about Michael’s duet with Elton John, “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”.

“After I came out, I went back and listened to that song and had it on repeat. Because the meaning took on so much more than when I first heard it as a closeted 17-year-old on Idol.

“It holds the combination of feeling the pain life can bring, yet a hope for the future and empowerment that I needed — to feel seen, understood and keep going today. I am grateful for the genuine expression that was always felt in George’s voice as he sang.”

Watch Archuleta below from the 15-minute mark. He gets quite choked up at around the 19.15 mark