David Yost is thrilled about gay moment in new ‘Power Rangers’ reunion, proves the Blue Ranger’s still got it

Believe it or not, it’s “Morphin’ Time” once again.

This week, Netflix has sent nostalgia meters off the charts with its hour-long special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a reunion for the characters of the beloved superhero series, which first debuted 30 years ago.

On one end, Once & Always is a silly cash grab banking on viewers’ fond memories of the campy action and stilted dialogue from the original series.

On the other, it’s a special loaded with sadness and memories, paying tribute to original cast members like Thuy Trang (Yellow Ranger Trini) and Jason David Frank (Green Ranger Tommy), who have both passed since Mighty Morphin‘s heyday.

Also absent is Amy Jo Johnson (the original Pink Ranger Kimberly), who revealed on Twitter back in January that she wouldn’t be participating in the reunion, though not because she didn’t want to.

“For the record I never said no,” she tweeted. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! #PowerRangers30.”

And for one Ranger, in particular, the reunion is about righting some of the wrongs from the past, about reclaiming one’s power—and we’re not just talking about dinosaur Zords.

The artist formerly known as “the Blue Ranger,” David Yost played Billy Cranston through the series’ initial Mighty Morphin run and in the hit 1995 movie. Billy may have been “the nerdy one”—he wore glasses, after all!—but viewers with more *ahem* refined tastes (a.k.a. gays) recognized him as a total hottie, and maybe even saw something of themselves in him!

Yost returned for the next iteration of the franchise, Power Rangers Zeo, but abruptly left before the season ended. In 2010, the actor finally opened up about leaving the show at the height of his popularity, revealing it was because of the homophobic harassment he received from the cast and crew.

More recently, Yost has discussed how he underwent conversion therapy after leaving the show and how that lead him to having a nervous breakdown. “It took me years to be comfortable and really be open about myself,” he told OUT In Perth in 2018.

All of which is to say, for queer fans who grew up with Power Rangers, there’s a deeper resonance in seeing Yost return to the character and step into that blue suit once again.

Speaking with EW, the actor reflects on his tandem journeys, both with the franchise and in coming to terms with his sexuality:

“Being an actor that was on one of the most successful children’s show at the time, at times I would be embarrassed because I didn’t want people to know what I was going through and what I had gone through. In the beginning, I certainly didn’t want people to know that I was gay. I put myself through conversion therapy because I didn’t wanna be gay. And I really struggled and struggled and struggled with it. And unfortunately I had a nervous breakdown and I checked into a hospital for five weeks and sorta had to start the process of learning to accept myself, which was very difficult; it took me many years after the fact.”

The Once & Always special even includes a moment of gay representation when one of the Rangers helps defend a man and his boyfriend from villain Rita Repulsa’s Putty Patrol minions (apparently they’re homophobic, too).

It’s brief, sure, but it’s significant, especially to Yost:

“I think it’s great that we add an element like that obviously into where we are, because it’s so important that people do see representation,” he tells EW. “It’s taken a long time to get there. So to have it in this special I think is great, and to just have it be like it’s just an everyday thing, I think is awesome.”

And it’s especially awesome to see Yost speak from a place of pride and confidence. He’s come a long way, and Billy was—and always will be—our gay Power Ranger.

Oh, and one more thing Yost can be proud of? Back in that ’18 interview with OUT In Perth, he mentioned he’s “pretty close to my Power Rangers original weight”—and judging from his recent Instagram posts, he’s still looking great. See for yourself:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is now streaming on Netflix.