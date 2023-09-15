Did Lauren Boebert’s re-election chances just go up in smoke?

New video footage of Rep. Lauren Boebert at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado on Sunday night has emerged.

The theater ejected Boebert after several members of the audience complained about her behavior during a performance of the musical, Beetlejuice. Boebert admits she was singing and laughing loudly, but a spokesperson for the Colorado Republican denied she was using a vape.

The new video footage seems to question that denial.

It shows Boebert putting something to her lips and then breathing out a cloud of smoke or vapor.

Watch below.

NEW: GOP Rep Lauren Boebert denied vaping during a Denver Center for the Performing Arts musical before being kicked out Sunday. @Marshall9News got the video. Take a look. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/VtT67Vn4L9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 15, 2023

Later on, a pregnant woman sat behind Boebert leaned over and asked her if she could stop vaping.

She says when she made the request to Boebert to stop, the lawmaker simply replied, “No,”, reports the Denver Post.

The woman, who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, also claims Boebert took multiple, long videos of the performance on her phone.

Boebert’s spokesperson says she took a few photos and didn’t know there was a no-cameras policy in the venue.

“At intermission, I asked, ‘Are there any other seats available? Can we sit somewhere else?’” the woman said. “The usher said, ‘You’re not the first complaint we had’.”

When the woman returned with her husband to their seats, she said Boebert called her a “sad and miserable person.”

She says Boebert’s male companion offered to buy them cocktails but they declined: “I’m pregnant!”

“Do you know who I am?”

Five minutes into the second half, Boebert and her companion—since identified as Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher—were asked to leave. As they were escorted out, a staff member told the Denver Post that Boebert said “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor’.”

Boebert won re-election in the midterms last November by just a few hundred votes. The count between her and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch went to a recount.

Frisch is running against Boebert again in 2024 in Colorado’s 3rd district. Recent opinion polls place him 2-3 points ahead. There are signs that even some Republicans in Boebert’s district are fed up with Boebert’s antics. Vaping in front of a pregnant woman and refusing to stop is not likely to win her any votes.

Queerty has reached out to Boebert’s office for comment.