WATCH: Lauren Boebert gets kicked out of the theater for having a meltdown during ‘Beetlejuice’

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has confirmed her ejection from a performance of the Beetlejuice musical on Sunday night.
The incident took place at the Buell Theatre in Denver. The Denver Post broke the story.
It says two people were asked to leave. It reports they were vaping, singing along loudly, using their phones to take footage of the show, and making a general nuisance of themselves. During the intermission, they received a warning to behave.
However, after an audience member made a further complaint about them five minutes into the second half, an usher asked those concerned to leave. Video footage shows it was Lauren Boebert and an unidentified man.
They did not go quietly.
“They told me they would not leave,” the usher told Denver Post. “I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”
Apparently, one of those asked to leave also said, “Do you know who I am?”
Boebert spokesperson confirms the story
A spokesperson for Boebert, Drew Sexton, said the lawmaker had not been vaping. She had used her phone to take a photo of the show as she did not know there was a no-camera policy.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice’.”
Sexton said Boebert enjoyed the show (well, what she saw of it), and encouraged others to check out its “fantastic cast, tremendous visuals and plenty of loud laughs” — but, he added, “with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue.”
Boebert later took to X to confirm her support for the show.
“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅”
It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023
Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP
Video released
Last night, Denver Arts & Venues, which owns the venue, released security footage of Boebert being escorted from her seat and out of the building.
At one point (the 1’30” mark) Boebert holds her phone up while being escorted from the venue, possibly taking a selfie. As she leaves the theater, she and the mystery man hold hands.
Boebert’s run-ins with the law
Although police do not appear to have been called on this occasion, it wouldn’t be the first time Boebert has run into trouble with the law.
In 2020, when running for Congress, the Denver Post revealed Boebert had a history of minor arrests: on at least four occasions in the previous decade. This included alleged harassment of a neighbor (for which she was not subsequently charged) and failure to appear in court for disorderly conduct charges (later dropped).
In 2016, she rolled her truck into a ditch and was charged with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle.
Last April, Boebert announced she was divorcing her husband, Jayson, of 18 years. In May, Insider ran a report on cops being called out twice to the Boebert household in the preceding months.
On December 11 last year. One of Lauren’s teenage sons called 911 and said his father was “throwing” him around the house. The sobbing teen told cops “He called me a psycho when he’s the…”, he added, trailing off.
Asked where his mom, Lauren, was, the boy said she was staying in the farmhouse adjacent to their main home. He said his parents were going through some issues.
Cops were dispatched. However, within minutes, the teen called back and recanted the allegations of a physical altercation. Lauren Boebert then took the phone from him and told the dispatcher, “OK. There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them … Just to let you know, I have him,” she told the dispatcher in a recording heard by Insider. “He doesn’t need help. But yeah, they can come here.”
Cops visited the house but took no further action.
Boebert faces tough re-election battle
Boerbert won re-election in 2022 by just a few hundred votes. Recent polls suggest she is 1-2 points behind her challenger in 2024, Democrat Adam Frisch. The Democrat, who ran against her in the midterms last year, is also outraising her campaign funds by a ratio of three to one.
11 Comments
dbmcvey
I’m sure she’s been kicked out of many places.
abfab
LOL!
Mister P
She’s got no class. It doesn’t matter if she is on the floor of the House of Representatives or a theatre.
dbmcvey
Who thinks they’re supposed to sing along at a Musical? No one wants to hear LoBobes caterwauling.
still_onthemark
Watch the video, lol. Looks like initially they ask HER to leave, not her date. She’s in the inner seat so when she finally agrees to leave, she climbs over his legs. He makes no effort to leave with her and seems to want to see the rest of the show. Bye, Lauren! But she apparently badgers her date into leaving with her.
abfab
And how many times did she give staff and ushers the finger? Talk about a mess! Now she’ll hire the lawyers to sue. Good luck Karen.
ZzBomb
She is the perfect embodiment of the modern day Republican party:
Trash
abfab
I love how they put together the video montage. But no sound. Imagine the language! It was the best silent film ever!
RoyM
Boebert is, like the vast majority of people that live in her district (and really all conservatives/Republicans) just garbage human beings. Think about that. Almost half the U.S. population are just lowlife neo-Nazis. How scary and sad.
ZzBomb
Honestly, when you look at the numbers of registered Republican voters to the actual population of the US, Republicans barely make up 30% of the country. Still a HUGE number of people, but no where near half. And her district, tho rural, does have some glimmer of hope as she’s currently trailing her opponent and is being out raised by him too.
Mister P
This is from the musical Chicago:
Class
Whatever happened to, “Please, may I?”
And, “Yes, thank you?”
And, “How charming?”
Now, every son of a bitch is a snake in the grass
Whatever happened to class?
Class!
Ah, there ain’t no gentlemen
To open up the doors
There ain’t no ladies now,
There’s only pigs and whores
And even kids’ll knock ya down
So’s they can pass
Nobody’s got no class!