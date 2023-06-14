unbelievable

Lauren Boebert calls for greater decorum at the White House & the internet can’t even with her

By
Rep. Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert (Photo: Instagram)

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has been dragged all over Twitter … again. This time if was over a tweet in which she demanded greater decorum at the White House.

Boebert shared a Fox News story about a trans model dancing topless at the White House LGBTQ+ Pride event on Saturday. Rose Montoya posted a video to her TikTok in which she shook hands with President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Later, she joined alongside two trans men who appeared to be dancing topless. Montoya also danced with her top pulled down but covered her nipples.

In her tweet, Boebert said, “I’ve seen more male silly-cones today than I’d ever wanted to see in my life. Can we please get some decorum back in the White House?”

“Silly cones” is a slang term for silicone breast implants.

Montoya has since defended her actions. In a video, she said she was enjoying a moment of trans joy and had done nothing illegal. However, the White House has now barred her from future events.

Trans activist Rose Montoya has words for anyone upset about her dancing at White House Pride party

“All you’re doing is affirming I’m a woman,” says Montoya of her critics.

Asked yesterday about Montoya’s behavior, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families.”

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance.”

“Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Boebert failed to mention the White House’s criticism of Montoya. Or the ban on her attending other functions.

“Boebert” and “decorum” are not two words often associated together. As the internet was quick to remind the Colorado, gun-loving lawmaker.

Lauren Boebert marks Pride Month in her usual crappy fashion … while skipping debt ceiling vote

Boebert campaigned against the debt ceiling bill but didn’t bother showing up to vote.