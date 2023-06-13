Trans activist Rose Montoya has words for anyone upset about her dancing at White House Pride party

Rose Montoya at the White House Pride Party (Photo: Twitter)

Trans campaigner Rose Montoya has responded to right-wing led backlash against her attendance at the White House LGBTQ+ Pride event on Saturday.

Montoya was among thousands of invitees to the event, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Montoya is a model, actor and trans advocate who has built a large following on social media. In 2021, Out listed her as one of its ‘18 LGBTQ+ Policy Makers and Advocates Changing the World”. Queerty nominated her last year for a Queerty award in its Favourite TikTokker category. Montoya has almost 800,000 followers on the platform.

Yesterday, Montoya posted a TikTok video of her visit to the White House. She can be seen greeting both of the Bidens. Later in the video, she dances while waving a trans flag. She and other trans people are then seeing dancing topless. Montoya covers her nipples.

Predictably, the video was soon seized upon by the influential Libs Of Tik Tok Twitter account. It blasted it as a “disgrace to our country.”

This is what happened at the White House pride event. A disgrace to our country. pic.twitter.com/QmXVIdmOPr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

It also posted a screenshot from the video and prompted thousands of comments. Many expressed disgust and outrage.

Rose Montoya responds to backlash

Montoya posted a response video last night.

“It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to call the community ‘groomers’, etc,” she began. “And I would just like to say that, first of all, going topless in Washington DC is legal. And I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple.”

The #FreeTheNipple movement was started to point out the hypocrisy of society’s attitude toward different genders and nipples. Images of women’s nipples are usually censored on social media while men’s nipples are not.

“Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off. However, before coming out as trans it was not,” Montoya asked. “All you’re doing is affirming I’m a woman.

“All you’re doing is saying that trans women are women,” she adds, bemused. “Because for some reason people like to sexualize women’s bodies and say that they are inappropriate.”

She continued, “My trans masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington DC, I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe. Because I wanted to be fully free in myself.

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or profane in any way. I was simply living in joy. Living my truth and existing in my body. Happy Pride. Free the nipple.”

Opinion divided

On TikTok, the video was widely welcomed and applauded.

“They’d hate me if I showed off my medically necessary mastectomy without reconstruction. Free it girl!!” was one well-liked comment.

“Rose you are cool af, pls never stop 🌈💕” said another.

On Twitter, Montoya’s explanation faced further backlash. At the time of writing, it had more comments than likes, with many again criticizing her for deciding to take her top off.