White House hangs rainbow flag between the Stars and Stripes, and right-wingers are mad

President Joe Biden hosted an LGBTQ+ celebration on the South Lawn outside the White House on Saturday afternoon. The Pride Month event had been due to take place on Thursday but was postponed because of the wildfire smog impacting DC at the time.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, including lawmakers and activists, attended. Entertainment was provided by Betty Who.

Biden has already posted several tweets marking Pride Month. This continued over the weekend. One highlighted new actions his administration is taking to support LGBTQ+ rights.

Another one specifically pledged support to “transgender children”.

Both tweets received backlash from opponents of LGBTQ+ rights. However, what really sent them over the edge was the way the White House chose to hang its flags. It hung a prominent rainbow flag between two US flags.

President Biden posted a photo of the flag. He said, “Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world. America is a nation of pride.”

Biden’s tweet has had almost 200,000 likes. However, among the 56k replies, many were right-wing snowflakes outraged at what they viewed as an insult.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson accused Biden of placing the Stars and Stripes in a “subservient” position. Many others claimed it broke a code of violations relating to the display of the US flag.

No code violations were broken

On Twitter, accusations of code violations were quickly slapped down by others. A US flag was flying above the White House, higher than the three flags overlooking the South Lawn. Therefore no violations were broken. Don’t believe anyone who says otherwise. Click on the photo below for a wider shot.

Anyway, besides the sounds of MAGA heads exploding, the event passed without incident and a pleasant time was had by all. Check out a few photos below.