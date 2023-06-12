White House hangs rainbow flag between the Stars and Stripes, and right-wingers are mad

President Joe Biden hosted an LGBTQ+ celebration on the South Lawn outside the White House on Saturday afternoon. The Pride Month event had been due to take place on Thursday but was postponed because of the wildfire smog impacting DC at the time.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, including lawmakers and activists, attended. Entertainment was provided by Betty Who.

Biden has already posted several tweets marking Pride Month. This continued over the weekend. One highlighted new actions his administration is taking to support LGBTQ+ rights.

Everyone is entitled to dignity and respect, no matter who they are, whom they love, or how they identify.

Another one specifically pledged support to “transgender children”.

I know that too many people in the LGBTQI+ community are worried and afraid about their future and their safety.



I want to send a message to the entire community – especially to transgender children.



You are loved.



You are heard.



You are understood.



You belong.

Both tweets received backlash from opponents of LGBTQ+ rights. However, what really sent them over the edge was the way the White House chose to hang its flags. It hung a prominent rainbow flag between two US flags.

President Biden posted a photo of the flag. He said, “Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world. America is a nation of pride.”

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



America is a nation of pride.

Biden’s tweet has had almost 200,000 likes. However, among the 56k replies, many were right-wing snowflakes outraged at what they viewed as an insult.

Why isn't the US flag 🇺🇸 in the center?

Not one American soldier fought and bled for this flag. Not one American taxpayer paid taxes to the government of this flag. Not one law has been passed under a government elected under under this flag. The ideological coup is complete.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson accused Biden of placing the Stars and Stripes in a “subservient” position. Many others claimed it broke a code of violations relating to the display of the US flag.

US flag code decrees that the American flag must always be in the dominant, not subservient position.



Joe Biden “Commander and Chief” defaced the American flag by flanking the alphabet cult flag at the White House today.



The enemy is inside the castle walls.

To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors.



U.S. Flag Code §7. (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the… pic.twitter.com/YiGbP8BQld — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 11, 2023

No code violations were broken

On Twitter, accusations of code violations were quickly slapped down by others. A US flag was flying above the White House, higher than the three flags overlooking the South Lawn. Therefore no violations were broken. Don’t believe anyone who says otherwise. Click on the photo below for a wider shot.

Quick question for the flag code enthusiasts demanding that the President resign over this "scandal": which flag is at the center and the highest point in this photo from the event?

Anyway, besides the sounds of MAGA heads exploding, the event passed without incident and a pleasant time was had by all. Check out a few photos below.