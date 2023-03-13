Tom Daley brought leather daddy realness on his recent trip to the White House

Tom Daley at the Brit Awards in London, 2022 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Husbands Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black enjoyed an exciting weekend in DC, going by their Instagram accounts. Both of them dumped photos showing themselves, along with their son, Robbie, at the White House. They also took a tour of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

The family visited the NPG for its ‘The Struggle For Justice’ exhibition. Included in the show is a portrait of Oscar-winning writer and producer Black by artist Louis Briel.

Alongside a photo of himself and his family in front of the painting, Black said, “When I was a teen, my mom used to drop me off on her way into work to explore the @smithsonian museums in DC. I could never have imagined back then taking my husband and son to see my portrait hanging on these esteemed walls. Good to be home.”

Daley then posted several photos, which he captioned: “An evening at the White House! 😎”

They showed him, Black, and Robbie in what looks like the press briefing room. A video also shows Daley chasing Robbie down a White House corridor. Daley, a little unconventionally, appears to be wearing leather trousers.

His attire prompted a number of comments.

“Congrats on possibly being the first person to wear leather pants there. 😂” said one person.

“Thank u for wearing platform docs for the community. I would’ve done the same,” said another.

Others remarked on how nice it was to see a same-sex couple in the White House.

“While I’d never wish the stress and public scrutiny of the job on your family, I hope someday we get a First Family like yours in the White House,” said one person.

‘The Struggle for Justice’

According to a statement on its website, the National Portrait Gallery’s ongoing ‘Struggle for Justice’ exhibition brings together images of “just a few of the countless citizens who have worked to advance the status of women; racial and ethnic minorities; LGBTQ+ individuals; and persons with physical and intellectual differences.

“Their triumphs have recast the contours of society and paved the way for the ongoing efforts to bring equal opportunity to all.”