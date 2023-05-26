Lauren Boebert goes on another unhinged rant, but it still can’t silence any of her wild family drama

Lauren Boebert has joined the far-right chorus of disapproval against The North Face. The outdoorsy clothing brand this week unveiled its latest Pride collection. To help promote the collection, it recruited eco-campaigner and drag queen, Pattie Gonia.

In the promo, the drag queen implores people to “come out”… as in ‘come outdoors to enjoy nature.’

Cute, right?

After boycotts against Bud Light and Target, the new North Face campaign has enraged MAGA Republicans.

Boebert is the latest to call for the brand to be canceled.

“Well, I guess North Face wanted to get a taste of what conservatives did to Bud Light and Target,” the lawmaker (R-CO) tweeted yesterday.

“How many times do we have to explain to the woke marketing departments at these disgusting companies that America is not a nation of degenerates? It’s time to boycott ANY product North Face has ever made. Let’s make it as shameful to wear North Face as it is to drink Bud Light!”

Deputies visit Boebert home after 911 call

By coincidence, Boebert’s tweet happened to drop on the same day that Insider ran a report about cops paying visits to the Boebert household in recent months.

It seems they responded to complaints against Boebert’s husband, Jayson.

Lauren, 36, announced last month that she was divorcing her husband of 18 years.

One incident took place on December 11 last year. One of Lauren’s teenage sons called 911 and said his father was “throwing” him around the house. The sobbing teen told cops “He called me a psycho, when he’s the…”, he added, trailing off.

Asked where his mom, Lauren, was, the boy said she was staying in the farmhouse adjacent to their main home, as his parents were going through some issues.

Cops were dispatched. However, within minutes, the teen called back and recanted the allegations of a physical altercation.

“All I wanted to say is me and my dad were starting to yell. He didn’t really get physical with me.”

Mom Lauren then took the phone from him and told the dispatcher, “OK. There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them … Just to let you know, I have him,” she told the dispatcher in a recording heard by Insider. “He doesn’t need help. But yeah, they can come here.”

Deputies say they visited the home to check on the son. No further action was taken.

Jayson Boebert denied getting physical with the boy but said there had been an argument and he ordered his son to the farmhouse to cool off.

​​”He overreacted. We’re back to being a family,” he told Insider.

Lauren Boebert told the outlet, “The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me. We’ve had some tough times and heartache. I’ve taken action to ensure there are better days ahead for all of us.”

The report does not identify which of the Boebert kids called the police. Their eldest son, 18, recently made headlines when it emerged he’d got his girlfriend pregnant. According to Lauren Boebert, the baby was due last month. Lauren has declined to give the girlfriend’s age, only to say she is “over 14.”

Mailbox

Last August, deputies paid another visit to the Boebert residence. A neighbor alleged Jayson had threatened him and was attempting to run over his mailbox. The neighbor had previously complained about one of the Boebert boys speeding down the street in a dune buggy.

By the time deputies arrived, the neighbors appeared to have worked things out and no charges were filed.

Online, many rolled their eyes at Lauren Boebert’s latest call for a boycott.

