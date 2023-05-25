Wrestler Anthony Bowens models the new ‘Savage X Fenty’ Pride underwear and … WOW

Anthony Bowens models Savage X Fenty (Photo: @bowens_official/Instagram)

Professional wrestler Anthony Bowens revealed yesterday that he’s one of the faces of Savage X Fenty’s new Pride range. The gay grappler posted three images to his Instagram showing off some of the items and his amazing physique.

“Very proud to be one of the faces of the @savagexfenty 2023 Pride line available now! SWIPE for more🔥🌈✂️”, he wrote.

In the first pic, he appears to be wearing an orange jock beneath a ‘Leisure X’ shirt and shorts combo.

In a third pic, he wears a snug pair of boxer briefs that hug his bulges.

Anthony Bowens models Savage X Fenty (Photo: @bowens_official/Instagram)

Fellow gay, professional wrestler Fred Drosser was among those to comment, offering a simple “Wow 😮”

Bowens’ boyfriend, Michael Pavano, posted three flame emojis.

Savage X Fenty is owned by Rihanna. The brand has long used models of all shapes, sizes and genders. It’s little surprise that it’s again celebrating Pride season with some dedicated designs.

Brands face Pride backlash

Savage X Fenty is unlikely to face quite the same backlash as that experienced by the likes of Bud Light and Target. Yesterday, we ran news on Target removing some of its Pride merchandise following sustained right-wing attack and threats to employees.

Yesterday, another iconic brand also received online criticism. The North Face released its “Out in Nature” Pride-related merchandise this week. For a second year running, it used eco campaigner and drag queen Pattie Gonia to help promote the products.

Unsurprisingly, the whole project made Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s head explode. She blasted The North Face as groomers and indicated she’d avoid its products in future.

Big name brands sexually targeting children makes me want to buy all generic brand clothing now.



Besides.. we can save a fortune NOT wasting money on labels that are grooming our children. #BoycottGroomers https://t.co/YxyqCmTy6H — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) May 24, 2023

Block out the haters and celebrate more of Bowen by checking out a few more shots from his Instagram: