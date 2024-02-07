Diplo’s sweaty night at a circuit party has the gays in a chokehold… literally!

Diplo is living his best “not not gay” life!

The 45-year-old DJ and music producer enjoyed quite the wild Grammy weekend as he traversed Los Angeles hitting up disparate events with extremely different dress codes that embodied his vast, erm, musical tastes.

On Saturday night, Diplo went from rubbing elbows with the industry elite at a semi-formal pre-Grammy gala to bumping and grinding alongside a sea of sweaty shirtless men at a gay warehouse party.

He shared a slideshow of images from the debaucherous evening that “went from dinner with @bonjovi to breakfast with 1000 hot shirtless dudes downtown.”

Whether posing shirtless behind the decks of the afterhours or schmoozing with Jon Bon Jovi and Avril Lavigne, Diplo proved he can hang with the best of both worlds.

However, it wasn’t the sight of Diplo’s topless musculature that got the the gays hot and bothered. That honor goes to the fourth image which gave a birds-eye view of the circuit queens all in formation and exposed some of the more questionable antics going on amid the pulsating house music.

my love language is being choked in the dark room during a Diplo set pic.twitter.com/C15AScW3pA — dubya (@witchphag) February 6, 2024

Look close and you’ll one shirtless muscle mary rubbed up behind another shirtless twink with his hand wrapped around his neck.

What in the world could they ever be up to? It must be a new viral TikTok dance, right????

Regardless of their shenanigans, it definitely left everyone gooped and gagged!

“Anyone else notice the guy getting choked in photo 4,” someone naively commented.

“Looks like there may have been a … murder on the dance floor,” wrote another in reference to the recent resurgence of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit song.

“I can smell the poppers from these pics,” added a third.

Others started to identify some of the frolicking gays caught in the steamy soiree.

“RIP all my friends in that photo,” a concerned follower noted.

“Not me recognizing literally almost everyone in the 4th picture,” another concurred.

“thanking god that I was getting water when this photo was taken,” a grateful reveler added.

The circuit party entitled Pegasus featured DJ sets by Felix Da Housecat, Man Power, Rush Davis and Troy Beman. Although Diplo was not advertised, the invite did tease a secret guest would also be spinning.

His moment on the ones and twos was a welcome surpise.

“thank u for being gay daddy diplo,” the official Grindr account commented.

Diplo spinning for the boys comes nearly a year after he made headlines about his sexual fluidity.

Back in March 2023, the Grammy winner disclosed he’s had sexual relations with men in the past. Up until then, most assumed he was strictly heterosexual since he’s had had high-profile relationships with Katy Perry and M.I.A., and has two children with Kathryn Lockhart, and one child with former pageant queen Jevon King.

“I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast.. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

While elaborating further on his same-sex experiences, Diplo stopped short of labeling his sexuality. Sort of.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay,” Diplo said. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

Diplo’s been hanging out with Orville Peck too much now he’s at circuit parties pic.twitter.com/U1B0KFUIhf — Paddington Boar (@joeyoinks) February 7, 2024

Whether bisexual, fluid, gay, or not not gay, Diplo is definitely keeping it real. Maybe too real for one particular grabby dancing duo!