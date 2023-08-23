Diplo shows off his ripped abs in Italy & now we’re so “not not gay” for him

Diplo has spent the summer spinning beats until the early hours of the morning, but has still found time to flaunt his muscled body in the sun .

After headlining US festivals like Hard Summer and Lollapalooza, the sexually fluid 44-year-old DJ escaped to Europe where he’s been lighting up massive nightclubs in Mykonos, St. Tropez, Monte Carlo, and Ibiza with his EDM magic.

And while sleeping through the day to work all night comes with the territory of being a club music impresario, Diplo has managed to stay in tip-top shape.

Earlier this week, the “Don’t Forget My Love” hitmaker was spotted getting off a boat in Italy with his ripped abs looking flexed and fabulous.

Put us on his guest list, plus one!

While his musculature speaks for itself, Diplo has definitely made physical fitness a priority.

On Monday, he posted a video of one of his workouts and included some inspiring words for his fellow nightlife workers.

“You think we live a life of drinking, drugs and sex but we usually just catch colds and get sleep deprived. To all my DJs, musicians, crew.. travelers .. workers .. the people that make the summer great, It’s a very demanding job so make sure you always make time for yourself no matter how hard it is and how little free time you have,” Diplo captioned the shirtless clip of him sparring in the boxing ring.

“You only have one life and one body that God gave you, so even if i dj til sunrise- I wanna be up before the flight to walk, run, swim, meditate or get my ass kicked by a boxing coach I found in the gym.”

There’s no denying his bare torso is quite the sight to see, but Diplo – whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz – has had quite the revealing year in other ways too.

Back in March, the Grammy winner made headlines after disclosing he’s had sexual relations with men in the past. Up until then, most assumed he was strictly heterosexual since he’s had had high-profile relationships with Katy Perry and M.I.A., and has two children with Kathryn Lockhart, and one child with former pageant queen Jevon King.

But Diplo rolls deep.

“I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast.. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

While elaborating further on his same-sex experiences, Diplo stopped short of labeling his sexuality. Sort of.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay,” Diplo said. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

And just like that … the label “not not gay” was born!

I'm glad Diplo gave that interview where he said he's not not gay because watching his Lolla set, I can now consider him yet another man that's out of reach — Francisco Ramirez Pinedo (@RosySox) August 4, 2023

Whether bisexual, fluid, gay, or not not gay, we support anyone speaking honestly and without shame about their truth.

Here are some more shots of Diplo living his best “not gay gay” life and looking good doing it: