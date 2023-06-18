Disney’s big Pride night, a gay backpacking trip, & the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ pool

Check out the funniest, sassiest Pride signs from parades and protests around the world, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Disney celebrated Pride.

Starbucks employee goes rogue.

The boys went backpacking.

Michael Arden dropped an F-bomb at The Tonys.

Joe Biden said gay rights!

Justin Trudeau dressed Monét X Change.

IKEA’s soft toy shark became a trans icon.

Washington D.C. did Pride Night right.

Leonardo Marques built the Call Me By Your Name pool.

#pool ♬ Mystery of Love – Sufjan Stevens @leonardovmarques BUILDING THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME POOL – In 2017, alone, in a small cinema room in the middle of Stockholm, at the time during the Stockholm Film Festival, I watched a movie that stroke such a note on my heart and mind that changed forever the way I see myself and the world. It was so relatable that really made me feel so seen and normal. It reminded me when I was growing up in the countryside of Portugal and that slow life eating fruits, riding my bike, always naked 😂🥰 I wanted to pay homage to that movie and during last year’s Christmas, my parents and I decided to start building the Call Me By Your Name pool. Here’s the result 🍑💦❤️ #callmebyyourname

And the stars turned it out for Queerty’s Pride50 celebration.