Disney’s big Pride night, a gay backpacking trip, & the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ pool

Check out the funniest, sassiest Pride signs from parades and protests around the world, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Disney celebrated Pride.
@thedavidvaughn Disneyland Pride Nite Cavalcade parade #disneyland #pridenite #pride #disney #clarabelle ♬ Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue
Starbucks employee goes rogue.
@sbworkersunited CUSTOMERS STRIKE BACK! Starbucks took down pride flags at stores in Ohio, so community supporters came in and hung up their own flags. The District Manager responded by tearing down the flags. This customer had enough. Starbucks is denying that they made parrners take down pride decorations. If that’s true, @Starbucks , then what is this DM doing? #starbuckscustomer #manager #prideflag #starbucksmanager #lgbtqia #lgbtqrights #starbucks #starbucksboycott ♬ original sound – SBWorkersUnited
The boys went backpacking.
@ryan.hikesBackpacking with the boys ✨🥾🌈♬ original sound – Ryan Hikes
Michael Arden dropped an F-bomb at The Tonys.
@hollywoodreporter “now im a f——t with a tony” – #michaelarden during his 2023 #tonyawards ♬ original sound – The Hollywood Reporter
@queerty We did it Joe. 🏳️🌈 #lgbtq #gay #pride #biden #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Justin Trudeau dressed Monét X Change.
@themonetxchangeI am politics.♬ original sound – Monét X Change
IKEA’s soft toy shark became a trans icon.
@rainbowhistoryclass Not in the video: us checking the pronounciation AFTER leaving ikea. For the record, it’s pronouced ‘blow-hi’ 🦈🦈🦈 #blahaj #blahajtheshark #pridemonth #trans #transgender #lgbtq #queer ♬ Cartoon-style piano solo jazz(853970) – motofuji
Washington D.C. did Pride Night right.
@farmingintheburbs Pride night done right in Washington DC! I felt so supported and safe attending this game with my husband. Thank you @washington spirit for this important visibility and making a stance on equality. The event set an example for future generations that will allow them to grow up safe being themselves and loving everyone for their differences. #pride #pridenight #soccergame #washingtondc #soccernight #audistadium #diversity #inclusivity #loveislove #prideflag ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo
Leonardo Marques built the Call Me By Your Name pool.
@leonardovmarques BUILDING THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME POOL – In 2017, alone, in a small cinema room in the middle of Stockholm, at the time during the Stockholm Film Festival, I watched a movie that stroke such a note on my heart and mind that changed forever the way I see myself and the world. It was so relatable that really made me feel so seen and normal. It reminded me when I was growing up in the countryside of Portugal and that slow life eating fruits, riding my bike, always naked 😂🥰 I wanted to pay homage to that movie and during last year’s Christmas, my parents and I decided to start building the Call Me By Your Name pool. Here’s the result 🍑💦❤️ #callmebyyourname #pool ♬ Mystery of Love – Sufjan Stevens
And the stars turned it out for Queerty’s Pride50 celebration.
@queerty Queerty’s #Pride50 red carpet was ICONIQUE. From #KandyMuse to #CrystalWaters, #LGBTQ ♬ original sound – Queerty*
3 Comments
ShaverC
Grown men and Disney… what is the appeal?
Bosch
Life is short, we’re all gonna die, so people will get joy where they can. I’m guessing the Disney thing has a lot to do with nostalgia. I didn’t grow up in the US, and even I have warm memories involving Pluto’s Christmas Tree and Casey At The Bat.
People who like liking stuff tend to be more satisfied in life than people who like hating stuff. It might be the secret to happiness.
jp47
What Bosch said!