PHOTOS: The funniest, sassiest Pride signs from parades & protests around the world

Pride is and has always has been a protest.

The movement dates back to the Stonewall Riots of June 1969 in New York City. In the years since, there have been other landmark Pride moments, including the 1979, 1987, and 1993 Marches on Washington, the National Equality March in 2009, and Stonewall 50 in 2019. Each have had their own meaningful mark on queer history.

Then, of course, there are all the Pride parades, marches, and celebrations that happen in cities around the world every year. Those are often political too, with LGBTQ+ activists and allies often carrying homemade signs proclaiming their identities and declaring their beliefs as they march through the streets of their hometowns. The signs can get pretty creative, too. Sometimes they’re even, dare we say, sassy.

Click through for some of the funniest, sassiest signs seen at different Pride events around the world…