Soccer star Josh Cavallo digs his cleats into homophobes who hide behind screen names

Josh Cavallo isn’t afraid to call out homophobia.

In fact, as one of the few out male pro soccer players in the world, he feels it’s his obligation.

The Australian midfielder, who publicly came out as gay in 2021, recently went public with some of the antigay insults hurled in his direction over the last few months. He’s encountered the abuse on social media, where homophobes hide behind aliases and screen names.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

On Sunday, Cavallo published those ugly messages, along with a heartfelt statement.

“I share my life via this social media platform to help individuals grow around the world. To feel empowered in their own skin. To be comfortable with the person they wish to be,” he wrote.

“I’m hand on heart so proud of how much my football club and the LGBTQIA+ community have grown in the world of football but we have to remember there is still a huge amount of work left.”

He added, “We are in 2023 and this behaviour can be more harmful than you think. Two years on from my coming out journey and I go through my everyday life being reminded how people wish me dead. To all you social media platforms, all I have to say to you is do better.”

On the following slide, Cavallo posted 11 hateful Instagram comments, in which users call for him to be placed in a “mental asylum” and sent to hell.

Another person said they hope Cavallo is “disabled for the rest of his life.”

There’s a belief out there that publicly out figures are better off ignoring anti-LGBTQ+ insults, and carrying on with their days. But Cavallo, believing sunlight is the best disinfectant, takes a different approach.

Now 24 years old, he’s never been shy about exposing homophobic abuse. Last year, he drew attention to antigay barbs that were directed towards him during a game.

When Cavallo came out, he said he wanted to live truthfully. Part of that truth is exposing the vitriol that’s still directed towards gay athletes.

A couple of weeks ago, Cavallo hinted he’s been the target of harassment. He ruptured his Achilles tendon early this year, taking him away from his club, Adelaide United, for several months.

“Being absent from football with a long term injury, the outside noise was present and unavoidable amongst this journey,” he posted on Instagram. “Sadly countless and endless death threats aimed to my everyday life and sexuality due to my football absence.”

“I will never doubt the person I have become and WILL continue to wear who I am proud on my sleeves. I hope no one’s son or daughter will ever have to go through this experience. It is beyond vile.”

There’s great power that comes along with sharing, and rising above hate. That’s why Cavallo was sure to end his message with a positive note.

“To the people that were there endlessly with positivity. Thank you, you beautiful people. I returned back with my team and on the rise for my return” he wrote. “Your love was felt.”

Another out soccer star, Zander Murray, takes a similar approach. The Scotsman often shares the notes he receives from fans and detractors alike.

Cavallo and Murray are two of only six out gay male pro soccer players in the world. Their visibility matters.

When they share homophobic messages, it’s a reminder for young LGBTQ+ athletes to not let the haters keep them down.

Don’t mind trolls on social media, but to go out your way and send hate mail to my club ?. Such horrible words and so out of touch with reality. Just told my lil Zar, I think she replied “Da, I’ll bite their derrières!”. ???? #loveislove #geespeace pic.twitter.com/W1wmlNCcZo — Zander Murray (@ZanderMurray) October 22, 2022

Fortunately, Cavallo receives far more support than antipathy. In his coming out video, he talks about the joys of living as his true self, and the respect he’s received from others.

“I thought people would treat me differently when they found out. They would start treating me differently. They would start saying bad things about me or making fun out of me. That’s not the case,” he said. “If anything, you earn more respect from people. Coming out to my loved ones, my peers, my friends, my teammates, my coaches, has been incredible.”

One highlight in Cavallo’s journey came last summer, when he was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

“As the first openly gay male professional football player, embracing your authentic self means freedom but for so many of the queer community this isn’t as easy as you think,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s a battle hundreds of millions are going through everyday around the world as we speak. RuPaul’s Drag Race is important for everyone to celebrate walking in your own shoes and showing the world the real you in your journey.”

As every LGBTQ+ person knows, life’s journey isn’t linear. Cavallo, a strikingly handsome soccer player, uses his platform to support the most marginalized members of our community. He frequently posts about human rights on his social media pages, calling attention to the plight of those who can’t safely come out.

Obviously, one soccer player can’t eradicate homophobia. But Cavallo is doing all he can.

He’s his unvarnished self, and that includes showing both the good and the ugly.