Dom Top gets called out for listening to Selena Gomez at the gym & other tops are rushing to his defense

When it comes to tops and bottoms, there are no absolutes. There are twink tops, tall bottoms and everything in between.

That includes tops and bottoms who listen to all kinds of music. But that revelation caught one apparent Grindr user by surprise.

A viral post floating around the gay corners of X (sounds hedonistic) contains a screenshot of a Grindr post from a user who seems flabbergasted that tops could listen to boppy pop music.

The offending artist in this case was Selena Gomez.

Yes, we’re expressionless, too.

Selena Gomez in new photo. pic.twitter.com/d3l8B8j7qz — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2023

“Ok you have dom top in your name but I could hear Selena Gomez blasting through your beats,” said the apparent Grindr user in question.

The stereotype here seems to be that tops–and “Dom tops” in particular–are toxically masculine and…can’t enjoy pop music?

Or is it just Selena Gomez?

Someone needs to write out a rulebook at this point.

but tops listen to selena gomez and bottoms listen to ariana grande — angel (@seIIevacion) September 12, 2023

Dom tops can like Selena too — Jeffrey Still (@JeffreyStill123) September 12, 2023

what are tops supposed to listen to? technical death metal? power electronics? new country? — DREWDANIEL.BLUESKY.SOCIAL (@DDDrewDaniel) September 12, 2023

Not me getting exposed https://t.co/7NOP35WdmU — Rawburt The Token Gay ? (@Rawburtmartinez) September 12, 2023

This startling screenshot came to light just days after the toxicity of straight men was exposed in a new study, which says 49% of heteros are uncomfortable being naked in the men’s room, and 48% think it’s weird to cry in front of dudes.

Interestingly, 45% of straights are uncomfortable saying “I love you” to their platonic bros, while 44% say they would be uncomfortable in a gay bar. It seems like there could be some voyeurs in the sample…

insecure straight men are the cause of most problems https://t.co/lpiHa9daiM — Rob Gill (@rgdsyyz) September 10, 2023

Men are very much not okay. https://t.co/g5HOl9mLPn — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 9, 2023

This is like the saddest round of Family Feud ever https://t.co/pSXGZNKtFP — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) September 8, 2023

Sadly, gay men aren’t immune to gross gender stereotypes, as the aforementioned Grindr message shows. And this is far from the first time biases about tops and bottoms have been discussed online.

For years, there’s been a roiling debate about the validity of twink tops, though one recent Reddit exchange indicates those constricting beliefs may be history (Troye Sivan celebrates).

Commenters were salivating at the concept!

“I absolutely love a twink top,” wrote one, complete with a drooling emoji.

“They’re the hottest, and the world needs more of them,” added another.

While we’re on the topic of tops, many gays have asked in the past whether anybody could actually be a “total top,” or if those making the bold declaration are just bottoms with bowel issues.

The descriptors aren’t mutually exclusive, of course, but…

how many tops are tops, and how many tops are just gay with IBS — mike pence’s lesbian event coordinator ? (@_kxdyn) May 31, 2023

It’s certainly a contributing factor — J (@jdstewart1983) June 1, 2023

Some of us are tops who just happen to have ibs — Jenna Maroney at the White Lotus (@suburban_queer) May 31, 2023

I’m a top because of market forces😂 — tvbloke (@tvbloke) June 2, 2023

The Imodium tops are gonna cancel you 🤣 — PowerVersChicago (@PowerVers_Chi) June 1, 2023

Now the real question is: can tops with IBS listen to Selena Gomez?

We’re sure Grindr will provide an answer.

and what about it https://t.co/ciZZmBi4M9 — Terron Moore (@Terr) September 12, 2023

Me listening to lady Gaga and dancing between sets https://t.co/khD6YbYqSM — ????? R£N ? THEY/THEM (@RenBot_) September 12, 2023