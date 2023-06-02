Gay Twitter™ is currently at war over whether total tops are actually total tops or just bottoms with IBS

A member of Gay Twitter™ has started a war within the community when he posed a divisive question on the eve of Pride month.

“How many tops are tops, and how many tops are just gay with IBS,” Twitter user @_kxdyn asked his 2,100 followers earlier this week.

Per the Mayo Clinic:

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common disorder that affects the stomach and intestines, also called the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation, or both. IBS is a chronic condition that you’ll need to manage long term. Only a small number of people with IBS have severe symptoms. Some people can control their symptoms by managing diet, lifestyle and stress. More-severe symptoms can be treated with medication and counseling. IBS doesn’t cause changes in bowel tissue or increase your risk of colorectal cancer.

The tweet triggered a highly emotional debate and has, so far, received over 150K views and counting, with thousands of people liking, sharing, and commenting.

Here’s some of what they’ve been saying…

While we’re on the subject, in March Grindr released new information highlighting which countries has the highest percentage of reported tops (Bolivia) and bottoms (Denmark), as well as vers guys (Russia) and sides (China).

Interestingly, diarrheal disease has been a serious and ongoing issue in Bolivia for decades, believed to be largely due to poor drinking water quality paired with a shortage of well-working sewage treatment systems. The CDC even recommends that anyone traveling to the country bring a Travelers’ diarrhea antibiotic just to be on the safe side.