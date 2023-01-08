pick of the twitter

20 more #bottomproblems tweets topping our timelines

By

Gay couple in jeans hugging

It’s been over four years now since we checked in on Twitter users’ #bottomproblems, but the receivers among us are still suffering many of the same woes. One of the biggies? The tedium of douching—and, in particular, douching for douchebags who then ditch on the date.

On a related note, power bttms have also learned—sometimes through embarrassing accidents—that they have to restrict their diet the day of a d*ck appointment. (Or a dildo appointment; not all bottoms lust after penises, after all.)

Yes, it can be hard out there for a bottom, as these latest #bottomproblems tweets show. You tops out there might just catch some empathy for the catchers in your life.

