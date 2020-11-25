Don Jr., infected with coronavirus, posts totally unnecessary fart video from quarantine

As Donald Trump Jr. continues to quarantine at his cabin after testing positive for coronavirus last week, the posts on his social media pages are getting weirder and weirder.

A spokesperson for the president’s eldest son confirmed last Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

Though he claims to be just fine, Don. Jr’s Twitter page has grown increasingly more erratic over the past week or so.

Among his recent tweets are paranoid ramblings of Republican imposters secretly undermining GOP candidates, dire warnings about Chinese communist propaganda, and something about burning down your house on Thanksgiving as a form of peaceful protest.

Asking for a friend: If you burn your house down after having more than six people over for Thanksgiving can that be considered a “peaceful protest” rather than an illegal gathering? #Thanksgiving — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

Now, the craziness has seeped onto his Instagram page.

The other day, he posted a bizarre video of his father beating up Joe Biden in a remake of Robert De Niro’s 1993 film A Bronx Tale.

The 53-second clip shows Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and Hillary Clinton all hanging out at a bar.

Mike Pence barges in and challenges Biden to a fist fight. Trump then begins punching Biden in the face before Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie also join in.

The unnecessary video abruptly ends with a loud, wet fart noise.

“Now youse can’t leave!!!” 42-year-old Jr. captioned the post. “Great remake from A Bronx Tale.”

COVID-19 affects everyone differently and people have reported a wide range of symptoms, including neurological complications ranging from temporary brain dysfunction to delirium to brain inflammation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Don Jr. has dismissed the virus as being a liberal plot to hurt his father’s reelection effort. Just three short weeks ago, went on Fox News to call the COVID-19 death rate in America “almost nothing.”

To date, 260,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus.

