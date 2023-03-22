Don’t expect Melania to support her husband if he’s indicted this week, former aide says

Word on the street is ex-president Donald Trump is going to be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sometime this week over the $130,000 in hush money he allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

If that happens, he’ll have to appear in court. Asked by Inside Edition whether she thinks Melania Trump would appear in court alongside her husband, as spouses often do in these situations, the ex-FLOTUS’s former communications director Stephanie Grisham said she seriously doubts it.

“I would be very, very surprised,” Grisham revealed. “I would be very surprised to see her in court. Because it has to do with Stormy Daniels. It’s just not in her to stand by her man for something like that.”

She continued, “She’s not lending him a whole lot of moral support and I’m sure she’s still thinking: ‘You got yourself into this mess. I’m certainly not going to walk beside you and support you as you try to get out of it.”‘

Grisham went on to say that, when the Stormy Daniels story first broke in January 2018, Melania was absolutely appalled by the thought that her husband would have an affair with a porn star and wanted nothing to do with the scandal.

“She always said to me, ‘this is his problem,'” Grisham said.

Shortly after that, reports that Melania had moved out of the White House and checked into a hotel began circulating. When those reports resurfaced this week, however, Melania’s former BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who never misses an opportunity to plug her 2020 tell-all book Melania and Me, called bullsh*t.

“BS! How do I know? I was there!” she tweeted yesterday. “Melania slept in her bedroom in the WH. I slept in my bedroom in the WH above her. I accompanied Melania & her mother to the Holocaust Museum. I wrote about it in my book Melania and Me.”

BS!

How do I know?

I was there!



Melania slept in her bedroom in the WH.

I slept in my bedroom in the WH above her.



I accompanied Melania & her mother to the Holocaust Museum.



I wrote about it in my book Melania and Me. https://t.co/87JCCyPQyB — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) March 21, 2023

In 2018, Wolkoff secretly recorded conversations with Melania in which the then-FLOTUS repeatedly called Daniels a “porn hooker” after learning she has posed for a Vogue photoshoot conducted by Annie Leibovitz.

“Go Google and read it,” Melania is heard saying in the recording, which Wolkoff released in 2020. “Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be [in] one of the issues, September or October.”

Melania has been radio silent about her husband’s impending indictment this week. She has reportedly kept herself holed up at Mar-a-Lago, avoiding the media and presumably plotting her next NFT grift.