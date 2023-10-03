DoxyPEP, a.k.a. the “gay morning after pill”, set to receive CDC stamp-of-approval in preventing STIs

Gay and bisexual men exposed to STIs during unprotected sex have an over-the-counter option for the morning-after –– and it’s about to get the CDC stamp of approval.

You may have heard of DoxyPEP, short for Doxycycline Post-Exposure Prophylaxis. Over the past year, studies have found that antibiotic doxycycline can lessen the chance of contracting STIs like chlamydia, syphilis, or gonorrhea if taken within three days of unprotected sex.

And while DoxyPEP was discussed at a sexual health conference back in February, health officials in the country are now moving to officially endorse it as “more tools are desperately needed” to fight against STIs.

The guideline was proposed by the CDC on Monday, and will be finalized after a 45-day period for public commentary. However, the endorsement specifically applies to gay and bisexual men and transgender women. Current studies have not yet shown the same success rates for heterosexual men and women.

The recommendation comes amidst a spike in STDs across the United States, with reported infections increasing 11% from 2016 to 2020, according to the CDC.

The inexpensive antibiotic has already been successful in preventing infections in San Francisco, where subjects who used it were nearly 90% less likely to get chlamydia, around 80% less likely to contract syphilis, and more than 50% less likely to get gonorrhea.

Potential side effects of doxycycline include headaches, nausea, and skin sensitivity in sunlight. Dr. Jonathan Mermin, who leads the CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, estimates that the recommendation “could lead to tens of thousands of infections prevented.”

As reported cases of STIs “show no signs of slowing,” the “recent momentum in research exploring STI prevention is encouraging,” the director of STD prevention at the CDC, Dr. Leandro Mena, said. Still, “there are many gaps left to fill.”

“Continued research and investment are needed to develop the right mix of testing, prevention, and treatment solutions for all groups impacted by STIs,” he said in a statement.

Although cities like San Francisco have already been recommending the preventive measure to gay patients, the CDC’s endorsement is an especially important vote of confidence for doctors who were waiting on their guidance.

You can read the CDC’s drafted guidelines for DoxyPEP usage for gay or bisexual men and transgender women here.