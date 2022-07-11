Dr. Oz’s Senate campaign is going even worse than anyone could have imagined

After narrowly winning the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania Senate during a hard-fought primary, Mehmet Oz’s campaign appears to be… on pause? Possibly over? It’s unclear.

Related: Dr. Oz has grocery store meltdown while buying ingredients for crudité, blames Biden for $6 salsa

Basically, the TV doctor has just stopped campaigning. Like, the dude’s not even trying anymore, aside from fear mongering on Twitter and filming crappy campaign ads from his New Jersey mansion. Meanwhile, he’s getting clobbered by his Democrat opponent who, BTW, hasn’t set foot on the trail since suffering a stroke in May.

Per Politico:

Mehmet Oz is trailing in polls. A key Republican has yet to endorse him since the celebrity doctor won the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania Senate more than a month ago. And Oz has gone dark on the airwaves since May 21 — even as his Democratic rival John Fetterman burnishes his brand on TV as a political outsider, and paints Oz as a carpetbagger from New Jersey.

To call this a “shaky start” to Oz’s general election bid would be an understatement.

“I don’t have much confidence in their campaign,” Arnie McClure, chair of the Huntingdon County Republican Party, tells Politico. “He came in a distant third in my county, so I called them up and said, ‘You need to talk to our people to change their mind and our mind and I’ll help you do that.’ And I don’t even hear back. What the hell?”

Related: Dr. Oz is running a more abysmal campaign than Caitlyn Jenner did, if that’s even possible

Oz, who is a multimillionaire, also hasn’t been doing any fundraising. Instead, he’s been using his own money to pay for his vanity project campaign. According to the most recent campaign finance filings, he’s loaned himself over $12 million, and his team says it’s “going to spend what we need to spend” to get him elected.

Meanwhile, this past weekend, Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, trolled Oz, a long-time resident of New Jersey, by flying a plane along the beach line of Southern New Jersey with a banner that read: “HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! –JOHN”

To all yinz + youse down the shore today: hope you saw my very nice message ?? to one of NJ’s famous longtime residents ? pic.twitter.com/xiVd6q5JIm — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 10, 2022

He also just started running a 30-second campaign ad ridiculing Oz’s celebrity status by saying it prevents him from truly representing working-class Pennsylvanians.

“This is John Fetterman,” he says. “It’s a fundamental choice that we have here. I only got involved in politics to make my town, then Pennsylvania a better, safer place. He just moved here to run for office.”

In the past, when asked about his Pennsylvania residency and his legitimacy as a candidate, Oz said, “Pennsylvanians that I speak to are quite clear that they care much more about what I stand for than where I’m from.”

The TV doctor, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, attended both college and medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. Unfortunately for him, this doesn’t appear to be helping him in the polls.

According to the most recent Suffolk poll, Oz’s unfavorable rating is at 50%, compared to just 28% who view him favorably. The same survey also showed Fetterman ahead of him in a head-to-head race by almost 10 points.

Now, here’s what people are saying on Twitter…

Dr. Oz’s daily commute be like pic.twitter.com/1xBcNpYu6m — Sean (@_sn_n) July 11, 2022

So, is it more appropriate to call Dr. Oz a "carpetbagger" or a "quack?" — Emily Mason (@EmilyMason1192) July 7, 2022

Dr. Oz should have to turn on geolocation for every tweet — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 11, 2022

John Fetterman painting Dr. Oz as the Hollywood elite Insider is fucking amazing. I wish more democratic candidates would go on the offense like this. — ???????????Jacqueline Says Abolish SCOTUS? (@KaoticLeftist) July 9, 2022

guys like trump and dr oz have a structural fundraising advantage in that their base is people who fall for multiple low effort email scams a day already — law dog, esq. (@ggooooddddoogg) July 11, 2022

What do you get when you cross Hershel Walker and Dr Oz?

A crazy doctor with no brain — No Country for Old Men (@DennisMy24) July 11, 2022

You know why Dr. Oz will not run for politics in NJ?

THEY KNOW HIM!!! — WIREDforFISHING (@myBobcaygeon) July 11, 2022

Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, and J.D. Vance are all running for senate & not one of them has any qualifications for the job.

I remember when my disagreements with the GOP had to do with social issues, small gov & defense spending.

Now it's b/c they're full of nut jobs. — Lisa Ericsson Murphy ??TrumpIncitedTheMob (@lisakrstin) July 11, 2022