More drama with Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Great American Family’ sh*tshow

In a new twist in the saga fit almost exclusively for Who? Weekly, Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about joining the “Great American Family” network are continuing to cause major drama amongst minor players.

Thankfully, we love mess, and this debacle all resulting directly from Bure’s tired old homophobia makes it perfect for sitting back, popping some corn, and watching the show. At least somebody’s watching her!

The homophobic holiday has-been landed on a whole host of naughty lists back in November when she spoke on her move from Hallmark to the new network. She stated that the channel “wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment” and that it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

This No Gays Allowed™-coded statement drew the ire of everyone from GLAAD to the young queer’s Princess Di — JoJo Siwa — whose storied conflict with Bure has basically upgraded to a full-blown bloodfeud.

Just recently, actor Neal Bledsoe announced his departure from the network just a week before a holiday flick he stars in was set to premiere. The Ugly Betty alum stated definitively that he stood with the LGBTQ+ community and couldn’t stay with the channel in light of their “traditional marriage” turn.

In no uncertain terms, the star stated that he “cannot take comfort from, nor will [he] give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form”:

Following his departure, former Wonder Years actress Danica McKellar has exited the woodwork to offer her naive two cents.

While praising Bledsoe as a person, she insists that he (and everyone else with eyes and/or ears) simply interpreted her statement wrong, rather arguing that the semantics of her comments are the real message.

“I don’t agree with his interpretation of her comments,” she tells Fox News. “I just didn’t see them the same way.”

She asserts that Bure “started the sentence with ‘I think,’ which is not definitive, and she ended it with ‘at its core,’ which doesn’t mean exclusively.” We hope she didn’t pull any arm muscles performing that Olympic reach.

McKellar, a self-professed “new Christian”, seems to believe that Bure and GAF’s brand of Christianity couldn’t ever be homophobic or discriminatory.

“Earlier this year, and my husband and I were privileged to attend my good friend’s beautiful wedding to his husband earlier this year in Mexico,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

“At the time, we commented that it was one of the purest expressions of love we had ever seen. The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me. I’m still new to my faith journey, but as far as I can tell, Jesus loves and includes everyone.”

Not malicious, but girl… bless her heart.

Reactions are set pretty unanimously in the “please use your brain” camp:

Good thing you’re an expert in math, @danicamckellar, because language certainly isn’t your calling. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤮 @becauseibledsoe @GAfamilyTV “@candacecbure started the sentence with ‘I think,’ which is not definitive, & she ended it with ‘at its core,’ which doesn’t mean exclusively.” — Josh Sabarra (@JoshSabarra) December 11, 2022

@danicamckellar didn’t see Candace Bures comment as anti gay… she just saw it as what? Pro Straight? Lmao. Could you imagine people saying they aren’t anti black people, they’re just pro white people? Lord have mercy on their poor souls — Dillon (@Dillybop08) December 12, 2022

I don’t think you should be debating semantics, @danicamckellar, when discussing what you think @candacecbure meant when she was interviewed. It makes you look flaky. You can be her friend without supporting her message of exclusion. — Bob Hantsch (@ndalittlebitnot) December 11, 2022

Grasping at straws much? “I just don’t see it that way.” You’re seriously arguing semantics and word choice?That hateful, sinful, person meant every word. We are not a ‘trend.’ We have been here since ancient times. Queer people are the future. (Quotes are from Danica McKellar) pic.twitter.com/IT8yI4ulYc — neurodivergent mess (@bi_disaster_) December 12, 2022