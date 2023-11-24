Dustin Lance Black thanks family and “true friends” after legal victory

Screenwriter and producer Dustin Lance Black took to Instagram on Thanksgiving. Alongside the image of himself, his husband Tom Daley and their two sons, he expressed gratitude and referenced his recent legal troubles in the UK.

“This Thanksgiving I couldn’t be more thankful for my precious little family and true friends. I’m thankful to be far away from the heartless violence, wilful ignorance, and prosecutorial maliciousness that came for me and our family in the U.K. over the last year.

“But I’m also thankful for those dark days for teaching me how deep love, marriage, and family can go, and for making it clear which friends and loved ones are true. I’m thankful that I can get back to healing now and creating again soon. I’m so thankful to be home.”

Why was Dustin Lance Black in court?

In August 2022, Black and Daley headed out for dinner and drinks in London’s West End. They ended up at the gay bar Freedom in Soho. Whilst there, they briefly shared a table with an event planner and BBC presenter, Teddy Edwardes.

Edwardes and Black got into an argument over someone else joining them at the table. Edwardes says Black grabbed her wrist and twisted her arm. As he went to leave, Edwardes then slapped him hard on the back of the head. Police were summoned and Edwardes was subsequently given a caution.

However, several weeks later, and following Edwardes’ claims, Black was charged with assault.

The case went to trial earlier this month in London. Daley accompanied his husband to Westminster Magistrates Court. Edwardes appeared and gave evidence behind a curtain: a procedure allowed to alleged victims who don’t wish to face the accused in court.

However, District Judge Louisa Cieciora said she found Edwardes to be inconsistent with her version of events. The judge also viewed video of the alleged incident and said it was not clear that Black had twisted Edwardes’ arm. She then took the unusual step of dismissing the assault case even before the defense had begun their arguments.

Afterward, a relieved Black told reporters outside the court, “This is a moment of exoneration – this case has flown in the face of everything I am and I am grateful to the judge for exonerating me.”

Despite the case being dismissed, Black says he subsequently experienced health issues from being struck on the back of the head. He also says he lost nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in revenue due to the case.

Followers show support

Among those to respond was trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who said, “Love you all!”

Others expressed the hope it hadn’t turned Black off the UK (his husband’s homeland).

“Please don’t blame the whole of the UK for the perceived errors of the few,” said one.

Black and Daley are currently based in Los Angeles after several years in London. Daley is training in the hope of competing in next year’s Olympics. Black is no doubt benefiting from being close to the center of the entertainment industry.

“So good to have you back. 🥰 We have missed you,” said another fan. “So sorry for everything you had to go through. Thank you for such a beautiful picture. Sending love and light to you and your beautiful family.”

If you’ve not caught it yet, do check out Rustin on Netflix. Black co-wrote the screenplay with Julian Breece. It focuses on the life of gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, including his friendship with Martin Luther King and the seminal March on Washington in 1963.