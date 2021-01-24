Eliad Cohen’s alluring shuffle & the history of Africa’s trans Queen

In case the White House’s new resident hadn’t already put a permanent smile on your face this week, a healthy helping of gay TikTok should do the trick:
Eliad Cohen started shuffling.
@eliadcohenKeep practicing my running man.. getting there 😅🕺🏻#eliadcohen #shuffledance #gay #hairy #shuffle
♬ Rave de Favela (feat. BEAM) – Major Lazer & MC Lan & Anitta
Jake Zora told his story.
@jakezoraThis made my mom cry 🏳️🌈❤️ #gay #gayteacher #gaytiktok #teachersoftiktok #bullies #school #schoollife #teacherlife #lgbt #lgbtq #thenandnow
Marcus & Ian shared their best pick-up lines.
@longdistancelovingthe ✨high quality dripping faces✨ at the end 🤤 #gaycouple #couplegoals #couple #boyfriends @theandrewchristian
Megan Mitchell let her queer flag fly at work.
@megan.mitchelllltv consultants: wear a bright dress and heels me: no ❤️ ##lgbt ##newsanchor ##queerfashion @weathermancam
We gained a new reason to binge watch The Mick.
@authorjayholbrookIt still pisses me off this was cancelled 😭🤬 #TheMick #lgbt #fyp #EasyDIY #genz #parentingdoneright #xyzbca
Josh Helfgott recapped how Joe Biden moved to protect LGBTQ people.
@joshhelfgottBiden’s First Day: Part 2 🏳️🌈
Joey B showed off his shirt.
@joe_sharkkPart 2 #omeglevids #surprise #lgbt #comingout #gay #lgbtq #🏳️🌈 #🏳️⚧️ #lesbian #bi #trump2020 #maga
Deputy Brew let it slide.
@deputy.brew#gay #lgbtq #copsoftiktok #comedy #fyp
Jkab Ethan Dale played the world’s longest game of gay chicken.
@jkabobsGay Chicken. I will win. #gaychicken #gay #funny #gaytiktok
And Uzo gave us a queer history lesson on Queen Nzinga Mbande.
@itgetsbetterA little queer African history lesson from @uzodoesit 🌍 #itgetsbetter #blackqueertiktok #blackgaytiktok #queerhistory #lgbtqhistory