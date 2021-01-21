The Inauguration Day memes are in and the gay energy is strong

We’re still on a high from Joe Biden‘s Inauguration yesterday. From Lady Gaga kicking off the day’s events with the National Anthem, to Katy Perry closing out the evening with an epic performance of her song “Firework”, plus all the fashion moments in between, it was a day of celebration, hope, and unity.

Related: President Biden signs historic LGBTQ executive order on first day in office

There was also a heavy dose of gay energy throughout the morning and afternoon, which Biden put an extra fine point on by signing an executive order enforcing the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on LGBTQ workplace discrimination within hours of stepping into the Oval Office. All in all, it was a good day for America, and a great day for LGBTQ Americans.

And now, the memes…

And then there are those Bernie memes…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.