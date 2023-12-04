Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi on condoms, raising babies, & being “blatantly honest” with each other

Many happy returns to Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi. The two women met 19 years ago (they subsequently married in 2008).

To mark the occasion, Ellen posted a video to her Instagram account in which she and her wife offered advice to questions from followers.

The first query asked them the best way to keep a newborn baby quiet.

“Condoms,” quipped Ellen. “Right? No more newborns with the condoms.”

Both women admitted they had little idea of the best way. Neither have had a child.

“Can you drug your baby?” de Rossi joked. “I don’t know. I don’t have babies.”

“You don’t? Thought you did,” said Ellen, feigning shock.

They were then asked to share their number one tip for a healthy relationship.

Ellen turned to Portia and said, “Oh, what would you say, love? We have a healthy relationship.”

Honesty and compliments

Portia’s advice was to never lie “about anything.”

“Ever. Don’t ever lie,” agreed DeGeneres.

“Ever,” continued de Rossi. “Like, gee, does this sweater look good on me? Not really. You know, maybe go for something else right?”

Ellen then quipped that maybe Portia should have chosen a different sweater herself.

They reiterated the importance of honesty and avoiding “even tiny little white lies” said Portia.

Ellen went on to say she was always “blatantly honest”. Portia agreed, saying, “She will say what she feels. And I always know where I stand.”

Ellen went on to mention the importance of complimenting your partner.

​​”You shouldn’t take someone for granted. I tell [de Rossi] she’s pretty all the time. I mean, she’s not but…” she added, whispering to the camera.

Portia went on to say Ellen often compliments her on her meals.

“Three of them, yes,” says Ellen straight-faced.

A final question asked whether they prefer smooth or chunky peanut butter. Portia opts for chunky while Ellen says she has no preference: “I’m bi when it comes to peanut butter.”

Ellen and Portia celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Portia also surprised Ellen in February with a view renewal ceremony at their home. It was officiated by Kris Jenner and included a performance from Brandi Carlile.

Watch below.