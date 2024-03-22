Elon Musk has one request of his gay friends

Elon Musk says he has one ask of his gay friends: “Have children.”
Musk was commenting on X (where else?), following the fallout from his interview with Don Lemon.
X (formerly Twitter) agreed to hire Don Lemon to exclusively broadcast his new interview show. Lemon interviewed Musk for the launch episode. However, Musk did not like Lemon’s questions. The veteran CNN reporter grilled Musk about his worldview and how X has changed since he took it over.
Many accounts previously barred have rejoined. LGBTQ+ advocates accuse the platform of allowing hate speech to proliferate under the guise of “free speech”.
Following the interview, Musk informed Lemon his contract was canceled. Lemon’s show now airs on YouTube instead.
In an interview yesterday, Lemon suggested to tech journalist Kara Swisher that Musk may have been uncomfortable “Sitting in front of a gay Black guy.”
Don Lemon and Kara Swisher discuss if they think Elon Musk felt “uncomfortable” answering questions from “a gay black guy” pic.twitter.com/N0C379B9BK— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 21, 2024
This has prompted a big reaction online. Musk, who is the father of a trans child, has made little secret of his opposition to trans rights and gender-affirming care for minors. Just yesterday he reshared some right-wing hysteria about the LGBTQ+ advocates “coming for your children.”
“They are,” agreed Musk.
They are https://t.co/qRaQurogD3— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024
Musk himself says he regards his politics as “centrist”. He’s simply engaged in a “battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus.”
In response, someone pushed Musk about whether he “loves gays” or not.
Musk replied, “My observation is that people are born one way or another – it is not a choice.
“People should find mutual love and happiness where their heart leads them.
“I only ask of my gay friends that they have children for the continuance of civilization.”
My observation is that people are born one way or another – it is not a choice.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024
People should find mutual love and happiness where their heart leads them.
I only ask of my gay friends that they have children for the continuance of civilization.
Falling fertility rates
Why Musk would ask gay people to have children is unclear. There are records of same-sex attraction going back to ancient civilizations. The presence of a minority of gay people in any population does not doom a civilization. In fact, with the earth’s population hovering around eight billion, many would argue the world is having too many babies.
Then again, Musk might be responding to a fall in fertility rates among Western nations. Earlier this week, research suggested 75% of nations face “underpopulation” by 2050.
For a population to stay the same size, countries must achieve a ‘replacement’ level fertility rate of 2.1 kids per woman. However, that’s fallen significantly in high-income countries.
“Powerhouses such as Britain and the US will have to become reliant on immigration to avoid the ‘immense’ consequences the situation threatens,” screamed a story in the Daily Mail.
The topic is something Musk himself has talked about before. In 2017, he said the Earth’s population is, “accelerating towards collapse but few seem to notice or care.”
Whatever he was talking about, Musk’s “ask” of his gay friends prompted a divided opinion online. Some of his slavish followers seemed disappointed Musk wasn’t more anti-gay.
"I only ask of my gay friends that they have children for the continuance of civilization."— Is this your elephant (@canwedealwithit) March 21, 2024
Children need mother and father
Musk, 52, is clearly happy to do his part to boost the earth’s population. He has ten children to date. He’s also famously a workaholic, and some questioned his own parenting skills.
Says one of the worst absentee Dads around. I think I'll pass on your advice guy.— Big City Tesla (@Big_City_Tesla) March 21, 2024
Others wanted to know more about these supposed “friends”.
You don’t have gay friends— Turntina Aguilera (@TinaAguilera89) March 21, 2024
And others just plain disagreed with his analysis.
@elonmusk , for the continuance of civilization, fewer humans on this planet would be a blessing. The reason we’re experiencing so many difficulties is the result of too many people competing for the same limited resources, especially clean fresh water.— martha heinz (@heinz_martha) March 21, 2024
Gay activist and actor George Takie went viral with his response. He asked, for the sake of civilization, that Musk please stop having children of his own.
Can we ask that you stop for the same reason? pic.twitter.com/FKtevW8Bu3— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2024
11 Comments
ShaverC
Is it really unclear why Musk asked gays to have children? The quote was just above the question, “for the continuance of civilization.”
Although I don’t know why Musk cancelled Lemon’s contract, I would assume it’s not the questions he asked, but the attitude Lemon copped when he got Musk’s replies. Lemon had an agenda and was angry Musk was smarter than him and didn’t take the bait. Now, of course, Lemon is crying racism.
m
Troll
gft77
If Musk was smarter than Lemon, he wouldn’t have fired him right after the interview. It shows how small Musk is. He goes around bragging about how he’s using Ketamine as a party drug, but then gets butt hurt when someone asks him about it.
Stefano
Exactly how many children do you have? And we agree, children from a relationship with a woman…not adopted children. Make an effort for humanity ShaverX See how much fun it is to play the priest and give lessons! Lol
dbmcvey
“Musk’s replies” avoided the question and pretty much said Musk takes no responsibility for his actions.
ShaverC
Stefano, I don’t have any kids, I do not want kids, I do not agree with Musk in that regard. I was just stating that his motivation was not ambiguous, as this article implied.
gft77, Musk doesn’t play the PR game, again, it doesn’t seem like Musk fired Lemon over the questions, it’s Lemon’s tone and intent.
gft77
If only everyone was super rich and could have lots of kids by random people and then forget about them like the billionaire…
dbmcvey
God, he’s a weirdo. But then, so is Shaver.
dbmcvey
Musk is another one of these “free speech champions” like Dave Rubin and Bill Maher who think “free speech” means he should be able to say and do what he wants and no one should be able to criticize him. It’s all b.s.
Mister P
There are over 8 billion people on earth now. Gay people are god’s way of limiting the population.
We should be encouraging birth control around the world. People who cannot feed themselves should not be breeding and having more mouths to feed.
When is the last time Mush took his kids to swimming lessons or helped with their homework? He should practice birth control.
ZzBomb
The hilarity of a man telling people to have kids when all his kids literally hate his guts.