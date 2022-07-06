Elon Musk just reminded everyone why his trans daughter wants nothing to do with him

Every day it becomes more evident why Elon Musk’s trans daughter wanted to get away from him.
The apartheid-era emerald mine heir and potential future owner of Twitter is making it clear that trans folks won’t be protected from hateful rhetoric if he has his way.
Jordan Peterson’s recent suspension from his Twitter account over his violently transphobic statement on Elliot Page is apparently “too far” a punishment in Musk’s eyes.
Yeah, they’re going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2022
The “dissenting opinion” in question from Peterson read: “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”
This statement that at once invalidates Page’s identity, accuses a doctor of criminal activity, and calls for queer pride to be regarded as sin steps well over the line, but Musk seems to consider it healthy debate.
It’s not that Peterson’s entire account was suspended, mind you. The media personality just can’t tweet until he deletes that one (1) tweet found in violation of Twitter’s rules. One tweet-delete and he’d have full access to his platform.
He says he’d “rather die.”
Fellow right-wing scum salesman Dave Rubin has also been locked out of his account for re-posting Peterson’s statement with a caption that also dead-named the Umbrella Academy star. (“Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result” seems to apply here.)
Musk, whose own trans daughter recently applied to have her last name changed to distance herself from him, somehow thinks that these two being asked to delete a single tweet each is “too far.”
With his disdain for Twitter adhering to its harassment rules, it seems the multi-billionaire may change those rules entirely if his negotiations to buy the platform go through.
Turning Point USA mascot Ben Shapiro is now attempting to throw his hat into the suspension ring as well, re-posting Rubin’s offending tweet while also dead-naming Page in the caption. It seems the actor may just get the triple crown here without lifting a finger.
After all, he’s just kind of been chillin’ through this entire right-wing Twitter fiasco.
While the Petersons and Rubins of the world run themselves ragged foaming at the mouth over another man’s personal life, Page is out being shot for Esquire, chatting on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and generally reveling in his transition and the release of The Umbrella Academy‘s third season.
For a little Elliot Page joy, here’s his recent spot on Late Night:
13 Comments
LumpyPillows
No idea why Peterson decided it was worth being nasty to Elliot. There was a point in time when I thought Peterson was worth listening to, even if I ultimately and usually disagreed with him. It helped me to calibrate my own opinions and test if I was correct – something more of you should do, by the way. This attack from him on Elliot just seems unhinged. Trans people exist – get over it.
Elon is and always has been unhinged. Tax the rich. Tax churches. Save Twitter.
inbama
Peterson was right about one thing in his life – kowtowing to nonbinary narcissism by using the singular they and neo-pronouns. At that time of that controversy, there were thirty genders. Now as every teen wants the particulars of his or her sex habits recognized, it’s 70 and counting.
The result of placating people like Demi Lovato are hordes of lesbian and autistic teens getting double mastectomies and boys having gruesome “gender nullification surgeries” being made into “nullos” and “eunochs.” These are the sad kids you’ll now see on youtube and twitter crying “I want my penis back.”
I absolutely respect the rights of actual transitioned people and use the pronouns that suit their gender expression, but this endless made-up nonsense is destroying the bodies of countless teens who haven’t even had a real shot as living as intact gays and lesbians.
Bosch
What teens are you taking about, inbama? In what western country do they do gender-related surgery on teenagers? Isn’t the whole point of puberty blockers to postpone any kind of decision to adulthood?
marxist_homo
Peterson and Musk are both lunatics. But:
1) What part of Peterson’s comment was untrue, and how did it constitute harassment?
2) Why is Queerty so obsessed with trans issues? You’re alienating your readers, most of whom don’t share your obsession.
LumpyPillows
Pride is a sin?
The comment on Elliot is just cruel. Are you?
Bosch
1) “And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”
Calling a physician criminal for performing breast reduction? That’s a little untrue. And given the American attitude towards medical professionals lately, it could very easily lead to real-world harrasment of surgeons.
2) The main target audience for trans stories is trans people, and they’re here too. There are worse things in life than not being the target audience for every article on Queerty.
DarkZephyr
There is only one type of queerty reader that is being alienated by this and they are the ones I want to see become alienated. Bye!
Brian
2) You’re right that “most” readers are not “obsessed” with trans people. We just wish that bigots would leave them be. That’s not an “obsession.” Just simple kindness. You’re a dumb bigot.
alexander99
Imagine calling Dave Rubin, a jew, “scum.” It’s not an exaggeration to say that is what Hitler used to do.
And then you call Peterson’s ill informed tweet violent? Violence justifies violence….
You basically want to silence political opponents, dehumanize them with insults, and justify violence against them.
They aren’t the good guys here, but neither are you.
Bosch
“You basically want to silence political opponents”
Transphobia shouldn’t be a political platform in the first place.
And no, calling an individual “scum”, for reasons not related to his religion, is absolutely not the same as killing 6 million Jews.
Bosch
I think it’s ridiculous that some people refuse to see what kind of creep Musk is, just because he has money and hair plugs. The halo effect in full force.
HoraceFemm
There’s nothing anyone here has said about Dave Rubin
that is worse than what his “friends,” such as Shapiro tell him to his face.
mastik8
As much as I disagree with Peterson, Rubin and Musk on their views, I want them to have the right to express it because I sure as heck want to be able to respond in kind if necessary.