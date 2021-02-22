Eric Trump knows why Texas froze and he isn’t afraid to look like an idiot explaining it

Another day, another vapid, fact-free statement from Eric Frederick Trump.

The ex-president’s son appeared on Fox News this morning to assert that Joe Biden is literally “causing Texas to freeze” with bad energy policies implemented during his first 30 days in office.

“I think every single day, Biden makes people miss Donald Trump more,” he opined. “When you see some of these policies that are literally destroying jobs, that are destroying industries, that are causing Texas to freeze, that are cutting off our power to our energy grids, and all these other nonsensical policies.”

Of course, the real reason Texas lost power has nothing to do with Joe Biden and almost everything to do with frozen natural gas lines that weren’t sufficiently winterized.

The Texas Tribune reported last week:

Texas largely relies on natural gas–especially during times of high demand–to power the state. Experts say natural gas infrastructure, from pumping it out of the ground to the plants in city centers, was unprepared for the plunging temperatures brought by the winter storm.

Not that we’d expect Eric to understand any of that. He’s too busy gushing about how great his dad is and how there are millions and millions of people who would “follow my father to the end of the earth.”

“Listen, I say it every day,” he bragged to Fox News, “but there’s, you know, 75, 80 million people who would follow my father to the end of the earth. They love him.”

Of course, this also isn’t true. While there are certainly a lot of Trump loyalists out there, there are not 75 or 80 million of them.

A recent Suffolk University-USA Today poll found that 46% of Republicans said they would leave the GOP and join the “Trump Party,” if the ex-president decided to create one. Meanwhile, 27% said they would stick with the GOP, and the remaining 27% said they were undecided.

“There’s no question he will play a pivotal role in politics for a very long time to come,” Eric continued. “I really do believe he is the modern Republican Party.”

Watch. Or don’t.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.