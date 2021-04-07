Everyone is convinced Andrew Giuliani and Eric Trump are the bastard sons of Gary Busey

Andrew Giuliani. Who’s that, you wonder? He’s Rudy Giuliani’s kid. You know, the one who made $95,000 a year to act as the Trump administration’s “liaison to the sports community.”

Giuliani’s job was to help coordinate visits from sports teams to the White House. Like that time the Clemson University football team was invited to celebrate their national championship win and were served McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King’s, and Pizza Hut.

Now, he works as a commentator for Newsmax. And he just announced he plans to run for New York Governor!

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back,” Giuliani tells the Washington Examiner.

“I think I’m the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we’ve got a playbook that works.”

After making the big announcement, however, nobody is actually talking about whether Giuliani would be a formidable candidate for governor, probably because everybody knows he wouldn’t.

Instead, people can’t stop talking about his uncanny resemblance to Eric Trump and actor Gary Busey. Some are even questioning whether Busey might actually be both men’s fathers.

We’ve gotta say, the physical similarities between the three men are pretty striking.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Why do Eric Trump and Andrew Giuliani look exactly like Gary Busey? pic.twitter.com/gi6bqZbRzS — Lindaama 🇺🇲🌈🌊 (@LindaAma) April 7, 2021

Holy shit Matt Gaetz, Donald Jr and Eric Trump, and now Andrew Giuliani ALL look like Gary Busey’s bastard children it’s wild. — Andrew (@andrewmerida) April 7, 2021

Andrew Giuliani trending along with Gary Busey and Eric Trump tells you all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/LkfCLyPPTv — PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) April 7, 2021

I’m not saying that Andrew Giuliani & Eric Trump are the bastard love children of Gary Busey, but… Oh wait… Yes I am… I’m totally saying that. My bad. Andrew Giuliani & Eric Trump are the bastard love children of Gary Busey. pic.twitter.com/SMsF5YEPF0 — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 7, 2021

Andrew Giuliani needs the endorsement of his father, Gary Busey. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@TrentCapelli) April 7, 2021

Eric Trump and Andrew Giuliani…Looks like Trump and Giuliani might have had the same milkman at one time pic.twitter.com/uzUBmUmmnK — Lili white??? (@Liliwhite6966) April 7, 2021

Gary Busey really got around back in the day. — Trish Thornton (@trishyb2000) April 7, 2021

prove andrew giuliani and eric trump aren't the same person challenge pic.twitter.com/mdHdEBF0HU — Scam Likely (@mschimkowitz) April 7, 2021

andrew giuliani looks like eric trump with a bad infection — highway highway hopes 🏳️‍🌈🐝 (@gracieminabox) April 7, 2021

Is this Andrew Giuliani, half brother of Eric Trump? pic.twitter.com/tXfkUrqPbr — Daphna Perel (@DaphnaPerel) April 7, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.