family ties

Everyone is convinced Andrew Giuliani and Eric Trump are the bastard sons of Gary Busey

By

Andrew Giuliani. Who’s that, you wonder? He’s Rudy Giuliani’s kid. You know, the one who made $95,000 a year to act as the Trump administration’s “liaison to the sports community.”

Giuliani’s job was to help coordinate visits from sports teams to the White House. Like that time the Clemson University football team was invited to celebrate their national championship win and were served McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King’s, and Pizza Hut.

Now, he works as a commentator for Newsmax. And he just announced he plans to run for New York Governor!

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back,” Giuliani tells the Washington Examiner.

“I think I’m the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we’ve got a playbook that works.”

After making the big announcement, however, nobody is actually talking about whether Giuliani would be a formidable candidate for governor, probably because everybody knows he wouldn’t.

Instead, people can’t stop talking about his uncanny resemblance to Eric Trump and actor Gary Busey. Some are even questioning whether Busey might actually be both men’s fathers.

We’ve gotta say, the physical similarities between the three men are pretty striking.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.