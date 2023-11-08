Everyone’s thirsty for Maluma, Joe Jonas’ (boy)friend reveal & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Instagram, @joejonas (left) | Instagram, @maluma (center) | Darryl Stephens in ‘Boy Culture: Generation X,’ Dekkoo (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Boy Culture: Generation X — Now Available (VOD): The trailblazing drama about a gay escort gets the sequel we've been waiting for, with stars Derek Magyar and Darryl Stephens returning.

The Buccaneers — Now Streaming (AppleTV+): Saved By The Bell breakout Josie Totah is among the stars of this period dramedy about a group of Americans who head to London for love.

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 — Nov. 9 (Max): Based loosely on Miami rap duo The City Girls, this Issa Rae-produced comedy is a great showcase for queer stars Aida Osman and Jaboukie Young-White.

A Holiday I Do — Nov. 10 (Tello): If you love cheesy Lifetime Christmas movies but wish they were actually by, for, and about LGBTQ+ folks, then this sweet and quirky rom-com is perfect for you.

It's A Wonderful Knife — Nov. 10 (Theaters): Riffing on the Christmastime classic, gay screenwriter Michael Kennedy delivers a clever slasher-comedy with a holiday twist.

Orlando, My Political Biography — Nov. 10 (Theaters): Blending reality and fiction, this doc invites a group of trans/nonbinary people to act out scenes from Virginia Woolf's Orlando: A Biography.

Serving In Secret — Nov. 12 (MSNBC): The weekend after Veteran's Day, this documentary examines the history of LGBTQ+ discrimination in the military, from "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" & beyond.

Culture Catch-Up

HELLO, GORGEOUS: Yesterday, Barbra Streisand released her long-awaited, 1000-page memoir My Name Is Barbra. (which we assume you already know—hell, you’re probably reading it right now!) In a new interview, she opens up about writing her own juicy, confessional, revelatory life story. [The New York Times]

READING IS WHAT? Fundamental! Speaking of, the massive uptick in book bans this past year is highly concerning, but there’s hope still. Check out this handy guide to loopholes that can help you find any queer book, whether your local library carries them or not. [Read all about it on INTO]

TRAVEL BUDDIES: We still can’t get over Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s foot play in the Fellow Travelers premiere, but here’s all the proof you need that their co-stars Jelani Alladin & Noah J. Ricketts are just as talented—and just as hot. [Read all about it on Queerty]

OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO: It’s that time of year again—the Best Of GayCities polls are now open, so you can vote for your favorite LGBTQ+ friendly travel destinations, bars, beaches, brunches, and more. [Vote now at GayCities]

LEADING THE PACK: There’s an entire history of actors going “gay-for-pay” hoping it’ll secure them an Oscar nomination, but this year’s gay civil rights activist biopic Rustin actually stars an out gay man in the lead role: Colman Domingo. And guess what? He just might go all the way! [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

DRINK IT UP: The View co-host Ana Navarro is getting “tsk, tsk-ed” by some prude followers after attending a Maluma concert and joking that she’d “like to breastfeed him.” So? What’s so wrong with that? Ana, get in line, girl! [Page Six]

I WANT MY AVALON TV: World Of Wonder announced it was renewing Drag Race alum Symone and Gigi Goode‘s hybrid sketch/reality series Avalon TV, which just aired a powerful episode where Gigi bravely shared her journey with gender-affirming surgery. [The Wrap]

JOE’S NEW BRO: A few months after he filed for divorce form Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was spotted strolling around town with his Devotion co-star, Spencer Neville. Now, they could just be BFFs, but these photos sure have Gay Twitter™ “burnin’ up.” [Read all about it on Queerty]

GO FETCH: Twenty years after Mean Girls became the defining teen comedy of a generation (yes, it’s been twenty years!!!), a trailer has dropped for the movie adaptation of the musical adaptation, but… you wouldn’t know it was a musical from the looks of this preview. See for yourself:

Get in loser, we’re going to the movies. ? Watch the new trailer for #MeanGirls – only in theatres January 12. #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink pic.twitter.com/Kkqt4fXqLF — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) November 8, 2023

SEXY COURT JESTER: TikTok fave Tyler Gaca, a.k.a. “Ghosthoney,” has a way with words in his hilarious viral videos, so it’s no surprise he’s quite the poet, too. He talks his new poetry book Gentle Chaos, queer magic, and hair goals in this exclusive video interview. [Watch it on INTO]

FEEL LIKE DANCING: “The Remedy” musician Jason Mraz’s biggest hits may be behind him, but the noted Bi King is winning over a whole new audience on Dancing With Stars, where he’s tearing up the dance floor each week and could honestly win the whole thing??? [Daily Beast’s Obsessed]

TWINK’S AWAKENING: Nintendo announced its plans for a live-action adaptation of its popular Legend Of Zelda video game series, which already has fans fan-casting Euphoria‘s Hunter Schaefer as the titular princess and wondering which young star will play its twinky elven hero, Link. [Variety]

there is only one twink powerful enough to play Link pic.twitter.com/YDNDMR6d9t — ???Vincent Valentine Stan??? (@SuperButterBuns) November 8, 2023

The Final Hump

If country crooner Orville Peck invites you over to his place, who are you to say no? Aren’t you dying to know what’s underneath that mask (and those chaps)? In all seriousness, the “Dead Of Night” singer-songwriter is the latest queer star to open their doors to Architectural Digest‘s home tour video series—it’s total p*rn for design lovers. Peck’s rustic, cozy Los Angeles “treehouse” is filled with details you might expect from someone with such a throwback country sound: Wood detailing, antique appliances, and a cowboy hat in every room. We sure wouldn’t mind giddying on up to his charming getaway!

