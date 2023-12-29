Ex-GOP lawmaker offers his take on Donald Trump’s specific body odors and … ewww

Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger has doubled down on a previous comment he made regarding Donald Trump’s body odor.

A couple of weeks ago, Kinzinger, who made enemies within the MAGA movement for his participation in the January 6th committee, posted a tweet about Trump’s odor.

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor,” Kinzinger tweeted. “It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” he added.

Yesterday, in an interview with Meidas Touch, he was asked about what he meant when talking about Trump’s smell.

“It’s not good. The best way to describe it . . . take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne. That’s kind of that. I’ve been amazed that everybody is just kind of learning about this now.”

Watch below.

Adam Kinzinger describes Donald Trump’s odor situation as “not good” and says he smells like arm pits, ketchup, makeup, and ass pic.twitter.com/LvqQ5As9Ez — Acyn (@Acyn) December 28, 2023

Ketchup fury

Whether Kinzinger was being serious or exaggerating, within hours, the hashtag #TrumpSmellsLikeAss was trending on X.

That Trump should have a whiff of makeup about him should not be a surprise. He appears fond of the stuff.

Trump is also rumored to have a liking for ketchup. And throwing it in anger.

A former aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, told the January 6th committee she’d seen evidence of Trump throwing a dinner plate with food at a wall in a fit of fury. She says she came across a valet cleaning up the mess.

“He motioned for me to come in and then pointed towards the front of the room near the fireplace mantle and the TV where I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there’s a shattered porcelain plate on the floor.”

As for the armpits and butt aroma… well, who knows.

If it’s all an exaggeration to get under Trump’s skin, it seems to be working. After Kinzinger’s first tweet on the matter, a Trump spokesperson took the unusual step of issuing a denial.

“Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud,” the spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Independent.

“He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”

Kinzinger left Congress in 2021 and became a senior political commentator at CNN.

Recently, comedienne Kathy Griffin also commented on Trump’s smell. Appearing on Mary Trump podcast, Griffin recalled her brief time working with Trump on The Apprentice.

“Donald has a distinct smell that doesn’t really get enough press. It’s like body odor with kind of like a scented, makeup product—you can smell the hair products even outdoors.”

Journalist Piers Morgan was a little more charitable. He told the Guardian in 2020 Trump smells like, “Expensive aftershave … You get a whiff of hairspray, ’cause [his hair] is permanently coiffured.”

Maine moves to boot Trump off ballot

Yesterday, Trump experienced both good and bad news in his desperate attempt to move back into the White House. The GOP Party in Colorado appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar Trump from the ballot in the state. It had booted him over his role in the January 6th insurrection. The appeals process means Trump is back on the ballot until the Supreme Court makes a decision.

However, another state has now also kicked him off its ballot. Maine’s secretary of state Shenna Bellows, announced her decision yesterday, pointing to the same insurrection clause.

In Maine, the secretary of state makes an initial determination as to whether someone can run before turning it over to the courts to confirm. While the confirmation process is pending, Bellows suspended the ruling taking effect.

Bellows, a Democrat, said she did not reach her decision “lightly.”

“I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

The US Supreme Court, when considering the Colorado decision, could make a federal ruling that will apply across the US.