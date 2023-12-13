Donald Trump’s latest grift prompts ridicule and derision

Donald Trump (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

As he contemplates painful punishment in his Manhattan civil case, not to mention his other indictments, former President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly desperate in his efforts to raise money.

Yesterday, he announced via Truth Social that he’s selling another collection of his crappy digital Trump Trading Cards. These include fantasy images of Trump in heroic poses and hyper-masculine costumes. However, on this occasion, there’s more.

If someone buys the entire set of 47 digital cards (costing $99 each – a total of $4,862.38 with fees), they will receive a small piece of the suit Trump wore when he posed for a mugshot earlier this year in Georgia. This will be mounted on its own card, bearing a reproduction of the mugshot.

Trump’s website says 2,024 pieces of Trump’s mugshot suit are available, so buyers can expect an extremely small patch of cloth.

(Screenshot)

Grifters got to grift. In a desperate attempt to make money, Trump hawks more digital trading cards. But wait, there’s more- he’s even selling cut up pieces of the blue suit he wore when his mugshot was taken. The shamelessness never ends. pic.twitter.com/WAJLFq9sQN — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 12, 2023

According to the Trump team, they consulted with sports memorabilia experts MEARS. It dubbed the samples of the suit, “The most historically significant artifact in United States history.”

Hmmmmm.

When Trump previously sold his digital cards, he offered buyers of the whole set the opportunity to join him for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. In a video for his latest set, he again said he will host a dinner. Purchasers of the whole set would enter a sweepstake for the chance to attend.

Trump’s latest grift was met with wide derision online.

His niece, Mary Trump, called the suit stunt “pathetic.”

“I know Donald. He has no shame and is equally comfortable putting his name on buildings, steaks, and fake universities. But this is a new low even for him – and it reeks of desperation.”

She was also unimpressed by the offer of joining Trump for dinner.

“Donald will sell access to anybody if they chip in a few bucks if it will help him pay the people whose job it is to keep him out of an orange jumpsuit.”

Others questioned whether the cloth samples would really come from the mugshot suit.

I wonder if any MAGA hopefuls think they will get a genuine piece of the actual suit worn. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) December 12, 2023

No way those pieces of cloth Trump is peddling to the suckers in his cult came from his mug shot suit. Not a damn chance. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 12, 2023

Others indicated they would pass on this unique offer.

I’m holding out for a piece of his sentencing suit. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) December 12, 2023

You too could own a piece of Donald's shart stains — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) December 12, 2023

Dude is a world class SHIESTER — mdavisonman3 (@mdavisonman3) December 12, 2023

You couldn’t make it up. 😂



Not one single shred of shame. — Jake (@jakestroas) December 12, 2023

He doesn’t want anyone talking about how Jack Smith short circuited him & went to the Supreme Court before Trump could.



This is what Trump does. He distracts people. — Evan (@daviddunn177) December 12, 2023

If you spend $5000 on NFTs I'll throw in some more trash. — Jonthon Waldes (@JonnyWaldes) December 13, 2023

Because Nothing screams billionaire like “I need to sell my suit to pay my legal bills” — The Land (@LASteelers) December 12, 2023