Donald Trump’s latest grift prompts ridicule and derision

As he contemplates painful punishment in his Manhattan civil case, not to mention his other indictments, former President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly desperate in his efforts to raise money.
Yesterday, he announced via Truth Social that he’s selling another collection of his crappy digital Trump Trading Cards. These include fantasy images of Trump in heroic poses and hyper-masculine costumes. However, on this occasion, there’s more.
If someone buys the entire set of 47 digital cards (costing $99 each – a total of $4,862.38 with fees), they will receive a small piece of the suit Trump wore when he posed for a mugshot earlier this year in Georgia. This will be mounted on its own card, bearing a reproduction of the mugshot.
Trump’s website says 2,024 pieces of Trump’s mugshot suit are available, so buyers can expect an extremely small patch of cloth.
Grifters got to grift. In a desperate attempt to make money, Trump hawks more digital trading cards. But wait, there’s more- he’s even selling cut up pieces of the blue suit he wore when his mugshot was taken. The shamelessness never ends. pic.twitter.com/WAJLFq9sQN— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 12, 2023
According to the Trump team, they consulted with sports memorabilia experts MEARS. It dubbed the samples of the suit, “The most historically significant artifact in United States history.”
Hmmmmm.
When Trump previously sold his digital cards, he offered buyers of the whole set the opportunity to join him for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. In a video for his latest set, he again said he will host a dinner. Purchasers of the whole set would enter a sweepstake for the chance to attend.
Mary Trump: “Pathetic”
Trump’s latest grift was met with wide derision online.
His niece, Mary Trump, called the suit stunt “pathetic.”
“I know Donald. He has no shame and is equally comfortable putting his name on buildings, steaks, and fake universities. But this is a new low even for him – and it reeks of desperation.”
She was also unimpressed by the offer of joining Trump for dinner.
“Donald will sell access to anybody if they chip in a few bucks if it will help him pay the people whose job it is to keep him out of an orange jumpsuit.”
Others questioned whether the cloth samples would really come from the mugshot suit.
I wonder if any MAGA hopefuls think they will get a genuine piece of the actual suit worn.— Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) December 12, 2023
No way those pieces of cloth Trump is peddling to the suckers in his cult came from his mug shot suit. Not a damn chance.— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 12, 2023
Others indicated they would pass on this unique offer.
I’m holding out for a piece of his sentencing suit.— SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) December 12, 2023
You too could own a piece of Donald's shart stains— Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) December 12, 2023
Dude is a world class SHIESTER— mdavisonman3 (@mdavisonman3) December 12, 2023
You couldn’t make it up. 😂— Jake (@jakestroas) December 12, 2023
Not one single shred of shame.
He doesn’t want anyone talking about how Jack Smith short circuited him & went to the Supreme Court before Trump could.— Evan (@daviddunn177) December 12, 2023
This is what Trump does. He distracts people.
If you spend $5000 on NFTs I'll throw in some more trash.— Jonthon Waldes (@JonnyWaldes) December 13, 2023
Because Nothing screams billionaire like “I need to sell my suit to pay my legal bills”— The Land (@LASteelers) December 12, 2023
24 Comments
still_onthemark
“Donald Trump’s latest grift prompts ridicule and derision”
Unlike his previous grifts, which were greeted with applause and admiration?
But maybe these suit swatches are REAL, he’s on a double dose of Ozempic and he figures he’ll go from a size 52 to a size 48 in no time!
RIGay
Meanwhile, he flies in his private 727 from Florida to NYC to appear in court.
“But I am poor!”
I wonder if his jet will get him to Moscow just before the verdicts come in?
jax florida
His post says you get an invitation to a gala dinner. I bet you get charged separately for that.
ZzBomb
Just here to rub the right wing troll faces on this sight in the recent economic data showing that inflation is down, gas prices are down, and the stock market is at a record high (higher than when Trump was in office.)
Bidenomics works kids! Vote Accordingly! Vote for Democracy!
Hi
You’re out of your mind.
Because gas prices are down? They’re still double from when Biden took office. Groceries are at an all time high.
But that’s minor in relation to the fact two major wars have started during Biden Administration.
Donald Trump is most recent modern day President not to enter U.S. Troops into new war or conflict.
That’s why voting maters. But you’re concerned about cost of milk, and bread while people are dying.
still_onthemark
@Hi: “Donald Trump is most recent modern day President not to enter U.S. Troops into new war or conflict.”
Um, that’s Joe Biden. There are no US troops in either Ukraine or Gaza and there won’t be. Trump wants to invade Mexico.
ZzBomb
@ HI
Gas prices are down, and under where Trump left them when he was ignoring over a million people dying from Covid.
2 Wars NOT STARTED by Biden. (Bit of difference there)
Tho Trump didn’t send troops into any new conflict (neither has Biden), he did surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan w/ that atrocious peace treaty he made w/ them while totally cutting out the standing gov’t at the time. LOL
Bread and Milk I’ve seen both prices come down in the last year.
Inflation is now at 3.1% annualized, the lowest it’s been in a decade.
Vote Accordingly! Vote BLUE!
Hi
Still_onthemark
Couldn’t be more wrong. ‘Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration’s fifty-third tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This package includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.’
The Biden Administration very much involved in the war. Wasn’t the case when Trump was President. All those claims he would start WW 3, appear to be happening under Biden Administration.
Hi
Zzbomb,
More people died of Covid under Biden Administration than Trumps? And there was the vaccine. So what exactly did Biden do while millions were dying?
ZzBomb
@HI
“More people died of Covid under Biden Administration than Trumps? And there was the vaccine. So what exactly did Biden do while millions were dying?”
This is factually untrue and the CDC’s website has the numbers to prove it. 🙂
You’re not very good at this.
Hi
The Ultimate Grifter.
Sad, pathetic man. Highlights include:
‘That breakdown includes $683,000 on ‘various prostitutes’ as well as almost $400,000 on ‘clothing and accessories’. It also alleges that he spent $188,000 on ‘adult entertainment’ and took out $1.6million from ATMs. During that time, he was in the middle of a well-documented addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine.’
-Rutgers
The one who missed his congressional deposition this morning.
Hunter Biden.
Loser.
ZzBomb
Yaaaaaawwwwwwwnnnn
Yall didn’t seem to care when Trump did the same, why should we care about someone NOT running for an election doing it?
Mister P
I can’t seem to find Hunter on the ballot for POTUS.
Hi
Mister P. You’re too ignorant to understand the connection. Keep your head in the sand.
Kangol2
Hunter’s all they have! they should look at Don the Con’s corrupt little spawn! $2.2 billion from MBS and Saudi Arabia for Javanka Kushner-Con is a lot more than all the $$$ Hunter Biden EVER got!
Kangol2
Also, as a New Mexico Congressperson pointed out yesterday, Don the Con received money more than $1 million from over a dozen countries while in office from 2017-2021, and should be investigated for this too, among his numerous other crimes!
“But as U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) told House Republicans during the Rules Committee markup of the legislation on Tuesday, Donald Trump actually did take money from foreign countries during his time – as President – a claim even Republicans have not made against Biden.” “Trump — not Biden — got money from over 12 countries: Dem reveals as GOP drafts impeachment inquiry,” David Badash, New Civil Rights Movement, December 12, 2023
We knew this back in 2019! “”Reps of 22 foreign governments have spent money at Trump properties,” NBC News, June 12, 2019.
“Representatives of at least 22 foreign governments appear to have spent money at Trump Organization properties, an NBC News review has found, hinting at a significant foreign cash flow to the American president that critics say violates the U.S. Constitution.”
Mister P
That’s just like the orange idiot to call me names rather than make a relevant point.
Go away troll. You have no power over me.
Hi
Mister P. You have no rebuttal. Here’s my point:
‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,’
-Hunter Biden
So yes, Hunter may not be on the ballot. But his dad is our President. And it’s appropriate for his son to send messages like this to foreign nationals?
ZzBomb
@HI
LOL, citation needed!
– Signed
Everyone w/ a Functional Brainstem
ShaverC
ZzBomb, Citation needed? Are you serious? Hunter is finally being indicted for tax fraud, listing h**kers as business colleagues but of course Joe knew nothing about this and had no financial benefit from it? Right.
ZzBomb
@ShaverC
B/c kids ALWAYS know what their parents are doing at their job and vice versa!? LOL
Sure!?
Mister P
You can’t make the point that Trump would be better as a president. Biden is a decent and honest man while Trump is a deranged, lunatic who should be in jail.
Diverting attention to Hunter is its own derangement.
Kangol2
That’s all the right-wing has. Don the Con was a disaster as president. Just look at the overall record. He left office with
–the country in turmoil, wracked by social and political chaos,
–a raging pandemic he was too incompetent, duplicitous (as he admitted to Bob Woodward on tape!) and reckless to deal with,
–damaged alliances all over the globe, and a weakened NATO
–a failed trade war with China,
–an economy that had cratered,
–massive, outrageous tax cuts for the super-rich and corporations that ballooned the deficit and federal debt, and, to top it all off,
–Don the Con did what no American president has ever done which was to attempt to overthrow a legitimate US presidential he lost by more than 7 million votes and a clear Electoral College margin, committing an act of treason so grave that it will continue to resonate throughout American history for all time to come.
He should be punished as severely as the law allows for that alone, but his numerous crimes also deserve that he be subjected to justice and accountability, and never return to the White House. The Constitution is clear enough on the failed coup plotting and participation. Sadly, too many people, like Hi, look right past it.
COTTONTOP
Is it really necessary to post The Orange Taint’s photo? It’s vomit-inducing.