Mary Trump calls her Uncle Donald a “coward” over his latest legal move

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has blasted her uncle as a “coward”.
Donald Trump took to Truth Social last night to reveal that at the last minute, he and his legal team had decided he would not testify today in his $250 million civil fraud case in Manhattan. He, his older sons, and the Trump Organization face punishment for over-inflating the worth of assets and properties.
His decision comes after weeks of claiming he had nothing to hide.
In fact, just last Thursday, his attorney, Alina Habba, told reporters that not only was the former President planning to testify, he was “looking forward to taking the stand.”
“He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People that are afraid cower. President Trump doesn’t cower,” said Habba.
That seems at odds with the message Trump posted to Truth Social last night.
“I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt,” so “I will not be testifying on Monday,” Trump stated (in an all-caps, obviously).
“DONALD, YOU ARE A COWARD,” tweeted Mary in response.
DONALD NEWS— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 10, 2023
In a the most expected reversal since the last time Donald(lot I reversed himself, he announced that he's canceling his testimony and will not take the witness stand Monday in his $250 million civil fraud trial.
DONALD, YOU ARE A COWARD.
There’s more. 🍿 ⁰⁰We…
Mary also chatted with a legal expert Joe Gallina for her Substack newsletter. He offered insights into why Trump may have decided against taking the stand.
“With the gag order back in place, there is no way Donald’s testimony wouldn’t have landed him in jail.
“He would have attacked the court, he would have done exactly what he was told he couldn’t do, and he would have faced [Judge] Engoron’s wrath,” Gallina predicted.
Trump testified in early November, under questioning from the New York attorney general’s office, in the two-month trial. It’s now in its final stages, with the defense questioning its final witnesses this week.
Trump’s decision not to testify for his own defense team follows his son, Eric, also pulling out last week. Donald said on Truth Social he’d directed Eric not to testify.
“Eric has already testified, PERFECTLY,” Trump wrote last week. “so there is no reason to waste any more of this Crooked Court’s time on having him say the same thing, over and over again, as a witness for the defense.”
Attorney General Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James shrugged off Donald’s last-minute change of mind.
She said yesterday, “Whether or not Trump testifies again tomorrow, we have already proven that he committed years of financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family. No matter how much he tries to distract from reality, the facts don’t lie.”
James went viral on Friday evening. She posted a video in which she expressed full confidence in the case against Trump. She believes two of the witnesses called by the defense have even helped prove the prosecution’s case further. The fact she smiled while explaining this clearly irked many MAGA devotees, who attempted to drag her in the replies.
Watch it below.
We finished the tenth week of our trial against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 8, 2023
Donald Trump can keep trying to distract from reality, but it's the truth that matters, and the truth is on our side.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AWDNX60CLC
Related:
Donald Trump enraged that Letitia James keeps doing this thing in court
But most of the internet is just screaming at it.
Mary Trump just pointed out a VERY inconvenient nugget from Ivanka’s testimony in daddy’s fraud trial
“It seriously threatens the house of cards Donald has built.”
10 Comments
Jim
Donald was NEVER going testify.
Haven’t you been paying attention.
We’ve watched him for years now.
Doesn’t matter what he says we know who he is and what he will do.
Especially on the first day
RIGay
Yup.
I do not believe he will ever serve a minute of jail time for any of his crimes, but DAMN, I sure want to see his money get ripped from his tiny hands!
Of course, though, I will love to be proven wrong and he gets locked away.
ZzBomb
@RIGay
I don’t believe he’ll ever do prison time either but for largely different reasons than I think what you believe. I think he’s going to flee the country when the criminal (not civil) convictions start getting handed down.
bachy
THROW THE TRUMP CRIME FAMILY IN PRISON!!!
Hi
Queerty and their TDS.
What no article on Hunter Biden’s latest indictment?
None of Trump’s children are under an active investigation.
What’s so funny is the Biden spawn winding up in prison before a Trump.
Also, Queerty no articles on the disastrous testimony from the 3 university presidents?
Their testimony should be viewed as a threat to the LGBTQ community. They should all quit in shame for refusing to say a call for Jewish Genocide violates school rules?
Swap the word ‘Jewish Genocide’ for Homosexuality Genocide.
Not one article on this site?? Too worried about Trump.
dbmcvey
Why should there be an article about Hunter Biden?
Also, there is no evidence that Biden did anything, as opposed to Trump who has already been found guilty in this case and culpable in the E. Jean Carroll case.
I think it’s funny that conservatives think that anti-gay speech in universities should be acceptable (and believe me, it happens a lot) but anti-Israel talk should not.
Thad
Hunter Biden is a private citizen with little connection to the LGBT community. So I don’t care.
Donald Trump was a public official and is running for president. That matters. And you’re trying to deflect from his guilt.
Hi
I can see why your defense is Hunter Biden is a private citizen.
You’re not able to connect the dots. Clearly can’t decipher my previous post.
dbmcvey
The trouble is that conservatives are connecting dots that aren’t there. There is no evidence that the President helped him in these matters beyond Hunter benefiting from being a Biden.
If we want to talk about children and relatives of politicians using their names I am willing to talk about that.
dbmcvey
He’s already been found guilty for this hasn’t he? It doesn’t matter if he testifies or not.