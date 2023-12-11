running scared?

Mary Trump calls her Uncle Donald a “coward” over his latest legal move

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has blasted her uncle as a “coward”.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social last night to reveal that at the last minute, he and his legal team had decided he would not testify today in his $250 million civil fraud case in Manhattan. He, his older sons, and the Trump Organization face punishment for over-inflating the worth of assets and properties.

His decision comes after weeks of claiming he had nothing to hide.

In fact, just last Thursday, his attorney, Alina Habba, told reporters that not only was the former President planning to testify, he was “looking forward to taking the stand.”

“He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People that are afraid cower. President Trump doesn’t cower,” said Habba.

That seems at odds with the message Trump posted to Truth Social last night.

“I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt,” so “I will not be testifying on Monday,” Trump stated (in an all-caps, obviously).

“DONALD, YOU ARE A COWARD,” tweeted Mary in response.

Mary also chatted with a legal expert Joe Gallina for her Substack newsletter. He offered insights into why Trump may have decided against taking the stand.

“With the gag order back in place, there is no way Donald’s testimony wouldn’t have landed him in jail.

“He would have attacked the court, he would have done exactly what he was told he couldn’t do, and he would have faced [Judge] Engoron’s wrath,” Gallina predicted.

Trump testified in early November, under questioning from the New York attorney general’s office, in the two-month trial. It’s now in its final stages, with the defense questioning its final witnesses this week.

Trump’s decision not to testify for his own defense team follows his son, Eric, also pulling out last week. Donald said on Truth Social he’d directed Eric not to testify.

“Eric has already testified, PERFECTLY,” Trump wrote last week. “so there is no reason to waste any more of this Crooked Court’s time on having him say the same thing, over and over again, as a witness for the defense.”

Attorney General Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James shrugged off Donald’s last-minute change of mind.

She said yesterday, “Whether or not Trump testifies again tomorrow, we have already proven that he committed years of financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family. No matter how much he tries to distract from reality, the facts don’t lie.”

James went viral on Friday evening. She posted a video in which she expressed full confidence in the case against Trump. She believes two of the witnesses called by the defense have even helped prove the prosecution’s case further. The fact she smiled while explaining this clearly irked many MAGA devotees, who attempted to drag her in the replies.

Watch it below.

