Donald Trump enraged that Letitia James keeps doing this thing in court

By · 13 comments
Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

Donald Trump’s animosity toward New York Attorney General Letitia James is obvious. She’s the figure leading the Manhatten court case into the business dealing of him, his older sons, and the Trump Organization.

Trump senior has consistently blasted James via his failing social media platform, Truth Social. He has attacked her judgment and professionalism. He has called her “racist”.

Besides leading the investigation into his murky enterprises, there’s now another reason James is getting under Trump’s skin. According to him, she keeps smiling in court.

To see what he might mean, here’s a clip that his niece, Mary Trump posted on Monday.

For Trump Snr. James’ demeanor is a red rag to a bull. Again on Truth Social, he said, “Racist A.G. Letitia James is smirking all day long from her seat in Court,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“You have a (Trump Hating!) Attorney General who’s seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when not a single penny was lost by these banks, and that’s part of this (Unconstitutional!) Law,” he said, adding, “You can see from the reaction of A.G. James, every morning from that seat, that she is enjoying this, enjoying it a bit too much.”

Online, many had a very different interpretation of James’ appearance.

James was captured on camera on Monday, just before Donald Trump Jr. appeared as a witness for the defense. He, his father, and brother Eric deny all the charges against them, which include inflating property valuations in order to secure loans.

Don Jr. went on to spend an hour giving the court a slideshow presentation on the history of the Trump Organization and its property portfolio. It left James unimpressed, as was clear from a withering video she posted afterward.

