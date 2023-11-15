Donald Trump enraged that Letitia James keeps doing this thing in court

Donald Trump’s animosity toward New York Attorney General Letitia James is obvious. She’s the figure leading the Manhatten court case into the business dealing of him, his older sons, and the Trump Organization.
Trump senior has consistently blasted James via his failing social media platform, Truth Social. He has attacked her judgment and professionalism. He has called her “racist”.
Besides leading the investigation into his murky enterprises, there’s now another reason James is getting under Trump’s skin. According to him, she keeps smiling in court.
To see what he might mean, here’s a clip that his niece, Mary Trump posted on Monday.
What do you notice about AG Tish James in this video? pic.twitter.com/sMq4KjP0qt— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 13, 2023
For Trump Snr. James’ demeanor is a red rag to a bull. Again on Truth Social, he said, “Racist A.G. Letitia James is smirking all day long from her seat in Court,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“You have a (Trump Hating!) Attorney General who’s seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when not a single penny was lost by these banks, and that’s part of this (Unconstitutional!) Law,” he said, adding, “You can see from the reaction of A.G. James, every morning from that seat, that she is enjoying this, enjoying it a bit too much.”
Online, many had a very different interpretation of James’ appearance.
Looks like a person that is doing their job with their team and is satisfied with the outcome.— PREBLE.ART @SymBotz (@michealcpreble) November 13, 2023
She's smiling and waiting patiently while Trumps son lies…..getting closer to a conviction‼️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) November 13, 2023
With that look she can’t wait until Junior perjures himself AGAIN.— Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) November 13, 2023
She ready, she BEEN ready. pic.twitter.com/6oO7D1AnQ0— Rhett A. Repulsa (@Blue_81) November 14, 2023
James was captured on camera on Monday, just before Donald Trump Jr. appeared as a witness for the defense. He, his father, and brother Eric deny all the charges against them, which include inflating property valuations in order to secure loans.
Don Jr. went on to spend an hour giving the court a slideshow presentation on the history of the Trump Organization and its property portfolio. It left James unimpressed, as was clear from a withering video she posted afterward.
Today, Donald Trump Jr. took the stand to try to defend his family’s fraud.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 14, 2023
Rather than respond to any legal claim against him and his family, Trump Jr. spent his time talking through pictures of Trump properties.
He didn't make a single point to refute our case against them.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7s1tEoPc9y
Kangol2
Tish James has done what so few prosecutors of Don the Con and his family have, which is to get all the evidence together and as impregnable as possible, then bring it to court to nail his corrupt, treasonous @ss. It is eating him alive that this Black woman, whom he considers beneath him, has him in a vise, and it is something to witness. Thankfully, Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg and Fani Willis have all taken notice, and the Con isn’t going to wriggle out of accountability as easily as he has in the past. Or shouldn’t, though given what a conniving grifter he is, who knows?
jcool
for all of his talk about throwing out the constitution stunt queen whines about his rights a lot.
ZzBomb
The most hilarious thing about all of this trial is how seemingly Trump and his lawyers don’t seem to understand that he’s already been found guilty of fraud in August. This trial is about weighing damages and penalties to that fraud conviction. But yet they act like they’re trying to prove their innocence and by doing so, as exemplified the other day w/ Jr’s testimony, continue to prove just how much more of frauds they are!
If you haven’t read any of the excerpts from his testimony, and think you can stomach his cringe for a bit, I invite you to read what he said. Talk about not reading a room, not doing your homework, and then completely face planting in public while not realizing you just torpedoed any defense your lawyers were trying to make.
still_onthemark
I read today that Trump’s lawyers (who forgot to request a jury trial!) have apparently put out feelers about a settlement. But of course Trump declares all the settlement talk is coming from James and “I’ve done NOTHING WRONG!”
ZzBomb
@still
Exactly. Trump keeps complaining how this trial is unfair as it has no jury completely forgetting the fact it was him and his lawyers who waived the right to a jury.
bachy
New York Attorney General Tish James’ smile reflects the bone-deep satisfaction of a victory for justice against the biggest fraudster in American history. Looking at that smile gives me confidence that we still live in a country where the law is resolutely upheld, and applies to all Americans regardless of their wealth or influence.
I’d like to see a painting of Tish smiling just like that to be hung in the White House, an American Mona Lisa transmitting the depth and breadth of American justice for future generations.
dbmcvey
I love how she’s living in his “brain.”
Mister P
He wanted to look menacing in his mugshot but ended up looking like a menace to democracy.
AG James is haunting him with her smile. Too bad loser. Suck it.
abfab
I’m smiling with Ms James. Get them!
LumpyPillows
The only rational excuse for continuing to shoot his mouth off is to build a wall of noise in all these cases where he knows he will be found guilty. His statements are harmful to him by alienating rational people, like judges, if he has a chance to win. So, he’s either already given up the prospect of winning, or he is just plain crazy and can’t shut up even if it will hurt him. Or…both. I’m betting both.
I can’t wait till all of this is over and he is gone.
Ronbo
Can we stop giving tRump any attention and instead, focus on a Presidential candidate with ethics who can win? Marianne is beginning to look like the alternative.
It’s not looking good when our President is arming extremists actively killing thousands of children. Give the Palestinians back their land and bring our weapons and boys back home.
Imagine if America had a two-state system, a big one for whites and open-air prisons for blacks and Hispanics. The bigotry of apartheid is not to be enforced. If anyone can understand the bigotry, it is our community.
jcool
wow
marianne is a nut
our “boys” aren’t over there.
we sell them arms, it’s called commerce.
look up apartheid.
ZzBomb
Everything about this post is:
Tell me you know nothing about 50+ years of middle eastern foreign policy w/o telling me you know nothing about 50+ years of middle eastern foreign policy.