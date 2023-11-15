Donald Trump enraged that Letitia James keeps doing this thing in court

Donald Trump’s animosity toward New York Attorney General Letitia James is obvious. She’s the figure leading the Manhatten court case into the business dealing of him, his older sons, and the Trump Organization.

Trump senior has consistently blasted James via his failing social media platform, Truth Social. He has attacked her judgment and professionalism. He has called her “racist”.

Besides leading the investigation into his murky enterprises, there’s now another reason James is getting under Trump’s skin. According to him, she keeps smiling in court.

To see what he might mean, here’s a clip that his niece, Mary Trump posted on Monday.

What do you notice about AG Tish James in this video? pic.twitter.com/sMq4KjP0qt — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 13, 2023

For Trump Snr. James’ demeanor is a red rag to a bull. Again on Truth Social, he said, “Racist A.G. Letitia James is smirking all day long from her seat in Court,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“You have a (Trump Hating!) Attorney General who’s seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when not a single penny was lost by these banks, and that’s part of this (Unconstitutional!) Law,” he said, adding, “You can see from the reaction of A.G. James, every morning from that seat, that she is enjoying this, enjoying it a bit too much.”

Online, many had a very different interpretation of James’ appearance.

Looks like a person that is doing their job with their team and is satisfied with the outcome. — PREBLE.ART @SymBotz (@michealcpreble) November 13, 2023

She's smiling and waiting patiently while Trumps son lies…..getting closer to a conviction‼️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) November 13, 2023

With that look she can’t wait until Junior perjures himself AGAIN. — Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) November 13, 2023

She ready, she BEEN ready. pic.twitter.com/6oO7D1AnQ0 — Rhett A. Repulsa (@Blue_81) November 14, 2023

James was captured on camera on Monday, just before Donald Trump Jr. appeared as a witness for the defense. He, his father, and brother Eric deny all the charges against them, which include inflating property valuations in order to secure loans.

Don Jr. went on to spend an hour giving the court a slideshow presentation on the history of the Trump Organization and its property portfolio. It left James unimpressed, as was clear from a withering video she posted afterward.

Today, Donald Trump Jr. took the stand to try to defend his family’s fraud.



Rather than respond to any legal claim against him and his family, Trump Jr. spent his time talking through pictures of Trump properties.



He didn't make a single point to refute our case against them.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7s1tEoPc9y — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 14, 2023