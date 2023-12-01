Mary Trump just pointed out a VERY inconvenient nugget from Ivanka’s testimony in daddy’s fraud trial

Donald Trump‘s $250 million civil fraud trail is still underway in New York, though things are winding down. The prosecution rested its case last month. Now, the defense is currently making its arguments before Judge Arthur Engoron issues his ruling.

The ex-president and his two adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are accused of lying about the value of their family’s real estate portfolio to secure cheaper loans and insurance rates.

Among the witnesses the prosecution called to the stand was none other than Ivanka Trump, who evaded answered questions for several hours, during which she used variations of the words “I don’t know”, “I don’t recall”, and “I don’t remember” over 30 times, with a few iterations of “Not that I’m aware of” thrown in for good measure.

That was a couple of weeks ago. Since then, Ivanka’s cousin Mary Trump has pored over her entire testimony, and she just found that, nestled deep within it, is a small tidbit of information that could have huge ramifications.

“This shocking admission was buried so deeply within Ivanka’s testimony that the media largely missed it,” she writes in her latest Substack.

“It seriously threatens the house of cards Donald has built (with cards taken entirely from the deck my grandfather gave him) and propped up with exaggeration, decades of lies, and corporate media complicity.”

So, what did Ivanka say?

Basically, the former first daughter testified that, in order to qualify for some loans, Trump needed to show Deutsche Bank that he was wealthy enough. The problem was, he wasn’t. So, Ivanka lent him some cash to help create an illusion of wealth.

? DAMNING: Ivanka revealed under oath that Donald took money from his own kids. Why?



So he could falsely inflate his net worth to get a bank loan.



The admission was buried in her testimony, so the media largely missed it.



Worse for Donald is how Ivanka and Jared paid for… pic.twitter.com/9Ms7PSCuvq — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 29, 2023

Per Mary Trump:

[Donald’s] net worth was too low. His solution? To have his kids help prop up the facade. On the stand during Donald’s New York City fraud trial, Ivanka testified that Donald’s adult children agreed to allow Donald to use their assets in order to help inflate his net worth thereby satisfying the bank’s requirements for a loan that was his alone.

The whole thing reminds us of that infamous quote from Ivanka’s 2009 self-help book The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, in which her ghostwriter she wrote:

If someone perceives something to be true, it is more important than if it is in fact true. This doesn’t mean you should be duplicitous or deceitful, but don’t go out of your way to correct a false assumption if it plays to your advantage.

Except in this case, it sounds like Trump & Co. were both duplicitous and deceitful. Ivanka admitted as much while under oath.

Mary notes that MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin called Ivanka’s testimony jaw-dropping, saying “He was borrowing money from his kids’ piggy banks. I almost dropped my phone on the floor. I was just astonished by the proof that Donald Trump was robbing Peter to pay Paul, so to speak.”

Trump’s fraud trial is expected to run through December, with the ex-president scheduled to testify again on December 11 as the final witness. Closing arguments are scheduled for January 11, just four days before the Iowa primary in which Republican voters will decide whether to re-nominate him for president.