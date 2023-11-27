Ivanka and Jared just got caught in some real shady behavior & it’s raising all sorts of questions

Stop if you’ve heard this before: something doesn’t quite add up with a member of the Trump family’s finances.

Two years ago, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner purchased a 1.3-acre estate on Miami Beach’s exclusive Indian Creek Island, better known as “Billionaire Bunker.” The lavish property cost the nepo babies $24 million, which it seems like they could cover themselves.

Wrong! The Daily Mail obtained documents that show Ivanka and Jared took out a $15 million loan for their massive Miami hideaway, and owe around $110,000 per month.

Apparently, $640 million doesn’t cover as much as it used to!

That’s right: Ivanka and Jared reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income when they left the White House. Even on the low end, that would seemingly be enough money for the couple to purchase a $24 million estate without any help.

On top of that, Jared runs a $2 billion hedge fund with the Saudis.

Where is all of this money going?!

Wait a minute, Ivanka made $640 million while in the White House. Why would she need a loan to buy real estate? — thrills seeker (@thrillsseeker) November 26, 2023

House Republicans will no doubt launch immediate investigations https://t.co/kBZWnYzdkB — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) November 26, 2023

Why would they need ANY mortgage after receiving 2 billion from the Saudis? — bellefontain (@bellefountain) November 27, 2023

Before we go further, it’s important to note we’re not financial analysts at Queerty. We are simple gays, trying to make sense of a complex world.

So save all of your talk about liquidated assets and tax write-offs. We are just asking the questions!

Ivanka and Jared reported earning at least $24 million in outside income in 2020 alone.

Yet, they needed a $15 million loan for a $24 million house?

Ivanka has desperately tried to separate herself from her father’s toxicity, but to no avail. After months of fighting, she was finally forced to testify in her father’s $250 million civil fraud trial a few weeks ago.

While under oath, Ivanka, who served as the executive vice president for development and acquisition at the Trump Organization from 2005 until leaving in 2017 to work in her daddy’s White House, wasn’t forthcoming with her answers and had a lot of convenient memory lapses.

People yell “fraud family!” at Ivanka Trump as she enters the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GL2kAQJMkJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 8, 2023

The crowd in New York City serenading Ivanka Trump heading into court with chants of "fraud family!"



Ivanka Trump and her crime family are not welcome in NY anymore. pic.twitter.com/Di7V1C8mRm — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 8, 2023

Ivanka got dragged by the hair into her dad’s fraud trial, partly thanks to the revelation of some shady real estate dealings.

One of the disgraced ex-president’s former accountants revealed that a Trump Park Avenue penthouse was valued at two and a half times higher in business records than the price Ivanka was quoted when she was considering buying the apartment.

While Ivanka’s penthouse was valued at $20.8 million on financial documents, it was offered to her for just $8.5 million.

Another penthouse was later added to the deceitful picture.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit also alleges Ivanka was given the option to purchase an even bigger penthouse in the same building for $14.26 million in 2014.

But in a 2014 financial statement, the same apartment was valued at $45 million.

That’s quite a big difference!

James said she called the former first daughter to the stand because she “remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization.”

It’s a shame, too, because Ivanka was just entering her Comeback Era… or so she thought! Days before her testimony, she was spotted at Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

Rough break!

As it turns out, Ms. Kushner Trump can’t escape her surname.

Neither can her dunderhead brothers, though in their defense, they’re not trying! Don Jr. and Eric are leaning harder than ever into the family name, with the latter recently participating in one of the most absurd interviews we’ve ever seen.

Paired with MAGA queen Kari Lake, Eric made a series of bizarre claims about his childhood, such as that his dad made him work for minimum wage on construction sites when he was 11 years old.

Eric describes his blue collar childhood, saying that his dad made him do manual labor jobs on construction sites when he was 11 years old for minimum wage to earn money for a bike. pic.twitter.com/R7Yz8TvDkW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2023

Eric and Don Jr. also testified as defendants in their dad’s fraud trial, and were as obsequious as always.

“I should have worn makeup.”



— Donald Trump Jr., who is in a Manhattan courtroom to testify in his father’s civil fraud trial pic.twitter.com/a9IC0YDSRP — The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2023

While Ivanka settled at one of Florida’s most southern points, Don Jr. and Eric purchased estates near Mar-a-Lago.

They took out huge loans, too, just like their sis.

Don Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, scooped up a $9.7 million mansion in Jupiter. To make it work, they took out a $4.8 million loan.

Eric and his wife Lara, who was last seen as the frightening MAGA Barbie, bought a $3.2 million estate in Jupiter with a $2.4 million mortgage.

Overall, the Trump kids took out $22 million in loans to move to the Sunshine State.

As far as their dad is concerned, he seems to be existing in parallel universes. In one life, he’s the surefire Republican presidential nominee.

But in another, he keeps losing in court. He’s already been found liable for fraud; and now, the question is how much he’ll be forced to pay.

James is asking Donald and his sons be fined $250 million, and barred from ever conducting business in New York again.

Ivanka and her brothers would never take out loans they don’t intend to pay back… right?

The Trump family would never, ever grift.